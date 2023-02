BTS maknae Jungkook is adored by ARMY. It is a known fact that fans are very protective about the seven boys. In a recent development, a screenshot is doing the rounds on Twitter where a person, an alleged sasaeng has claimed information to his personal videos and pictures. It seems the person apparently followed him to the gym where he did a boxing session with his trainer. The person has shared a shot of him being a Weverse in a bid to establish credibility. Stalking of K-Pop idols is very common in Korea. It is one of the biggest dangers for idols. Some have been harassed very badly by them. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook does Live with ARMYs for more than four hours; fans get TaeKook moments, drunk Namjoon proposes marriage [Main Highlights]

This is not the first time that Jungkook is facing issues. In the US, he kept on getting calls from unknown numbers in the middle of the night. The person said that he or she can employ professional hackers to obtain information from phones of idols. Take a look at the tweet below... Also Read - BTS: An ARMY visits Golconda Fort and finds Jimin and BTS fanchant written on the wall; pics go viral

BTS member Jungkook did a two hour long live with fans some days back. He sang a number of songs like Sam Smith's Unholy, Wildflower, Ddaeng and others for fans. The maknae line has the craziest fans. BTS member J-Hope has announced his enlistment in the military. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung does a quick VLive; ARMY goes gaga listening to Jungkook singing in the background