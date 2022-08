BTS aka Bangtan Boys – that is – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook have decided to take a break from their extensive group activities and focus on their individual artistry. The Bangtan Boys are going to explore their solo careers in BTS Chapter 2 and it's just been busier for the ARMYs, to keep a tab on the solo contents of the members. It began soon after the 'hiatus' announcement in June when Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth for a single called Left and Right. And guess what? This year, the song has been nominated in the Song of Summer category at the VMAs. And ARMY is celebrating Jungkook's achievement. Also Read - BTS Photo Folio: After Jungkook, Kim Namjoon aka RM's preview wows ARMY; Bangtan leader's concept of entirety is as profound as him

Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Left and Right gets a nod at VMAs

The MTV VMAs have been announcing the nominations of award categories for a while now. The voting links for various categories had been open and closed already. BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jungkook's song with Charlie Puth, Left and Right, has been nominated in the Song of Summer category. VMAs took to their Twitter handle and congratulated Jungkook for his nomination. The voting link for the category Song of Summer opens on Thursday (25th August 2022). The link will be shared on MTV's official Instagram handle. Check out the tweet here:

@BTS_twt Congrats Jung Kook! “Left and Right” is nominated for Song of Summer at the #VMAs ☀️? Vote on @MTV's Instagram story starting Thursday, August 25! pic.twitter.com/jSEB4SQtBt — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 19, 2022

ARMY makes Jungkook trend on Twitter

Ever since the announcement nomination in VMAs, Jungkook has been trending on Twitter. ARMY has been trending 'CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK,' 'PROUD OF YOU JUNGKOOK,' 'JUNGKOOK PAVED THE WAY,' 'JUNGKOOK MAIN POP BOY' has been trending worldwide. And why not? After all, it seems, Jungkook is the first Korean Soloist Act who has been nominated in the Song of Summer Category in the history of the MTV Video Music Awards. Check out ARMY's tweets here:

CONGRATS JUNGKOOK!! YOU DESERVE IT SO MUCH ? — jungkook.97 (@hrIykoo) August 19, 2022

The only korean soloist * — . (@Tannieschart) August 19, 2022

PROUD OF YOU JUNGKOOK! CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK — ela²²⇄ (@yjbwikwe) August 19, 2022

FIRST KOREAN SOLOIST IN HISTORY IKTR — moonchild⁷ ? (@ariscenery) August 19, 2022

CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK!!

MAIN POP BOY JUNGKOOK ? — Jungkooks vamp™️??‍♀️? kookmin is saur real (@prkjeoni) August 19, 2022

Many keywords are trending worldwide to celebrate Jungkook VMAs nomination ???CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK JUNGKOOK PAVED THE WAY

PROUD OF YOU JUNGKOOK

JUNGKOOK MAIN POP BOY pic.twitter.com/HUOT0ljUmS — N e f e r ʲᵏ??JK Bday-12D??Myself and JUNGKOOK (@NefJKer) August 19, 2022

"Congratulations Jungkook" is trending in India with 32K tweets ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QHvstmZI8p — JUNGKOOK INDIA ‹ | › (@Jungkook__INDIA) August 20, 2022

Imagine his solo album... SO PROUD OF YOU JUNGKOOK

CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/KimjjKlpzO — Jungkook Asia.97 ⇄ STREAM Left & Right (@JungkookAsia__) August 19, 2022

CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK and PROUD OF YOU JUNGKOOK have both now entered the Top 20 Worldwide trends. Let’s continue congratulating Jungkook! — ?????? ???????? ???????? (@GoldenJKUnivers) August 19, 2022

Left and Right by Charlie Puth and Jungkook has been nominated for ‘Song of Summer’ at the 2022 Video Music Awards! Congratulations Jungkook ??

This is huge

Get ready for voting ✊ Voting opens on August 25 ! pic.twitter.com/oNt7596iE4 — JUNGKOOK INDIA ‹ | › (@Jungkook__INDIA) August 20, 2022

?| Jungkook is the First & Only K-Pop Soloist to be nominated at the MTV Video Music Awards in the category of "Song of Summer" 2022. CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK, SO PROUD OF YOU JUNGKOOK! pic.twitter.com/DrQgwreoK2 — TKG | slow (?) (@TheTKGlobal) August 19, 2022

Charlie and JK's Left and Right was about BL

In an interview, after the release of Left and Right, Charlie Puth confirmed the theories of ARMYs wondering whether the video of Jungkook and him was based on Boy Love. And he did confirm the fact that it was based on BL. The LGBTQ community celebrated the fact that the boys thought of portraying a BL couple in the video.