BTS' Jungkook has been receiving immense love from his fans after the release of his latest solo track, Seven. The song featuring Latto topped global music streaming giant Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global chart for 5 weeks in a row and has left Jungkook's fans swooning over his voice. But the singer found himself in the midst of a controversy after his song was accused of plagiarism by composer Yang Joon-young. Jungkook's talent management agency BIGHIT Music has reacted to the allegations and issued an official statement.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven faces plagiarism allegations

Composer Yang The composer has alleged that Seven has "borrowed the same scale sequence" from Fin.K.L's Time of Mask which was released nearly 24 years ago, a report from a South Korean media outlet revealed. The composer noticed the similarity between the main melody of Jungkook's song and his own composition and provided several pieces of evidence to HYBE, requesting an investigation into the matter.

While HYBE has not yet released an official statement, BIGHIT music has responded to the plagiarism allegations.

BIGHIT Music responds plagiarism allegations on Seven

In an official statement, BIGHIT denied any plagiarism allegations made by the music composer. The statement read, “We would like to reveal that allegations claiming Jungkook’s Seven was plagiarized are false. Seven was made through a collaboration of five international producers and has no relation to the song that is part of a domestic album from 24 years ago.”

“The allegations are one-sided, and the song does not meet any criteria that are used for judging plagiarism,” the statement further added.

About Seven

Talking about the release of his song, BIGHIT issued a statement about Seven that read, “Seven is an invigorating summer song that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook's charm. We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level. As Jungkook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come.”