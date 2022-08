Ahead of Jungkook's birthday, agency BIGHIT Entertainment has released special 8 pictures from his Time Difference Photo Folio. It is a special series of pictures tagged under the folio name - 'Me, Myself, and Jungkook'. The pictures shared have a vampire theme and ARMY of course is going all crazy over these pictures. Jungkook has gone all out to pull off the most stunning and visually appealing photoshoot ever. The Vampire does suit him well, we must say. The photoshoot is a treat to Jungkook's fans ahead of his birthday which falls on September 1, 2022. The Golden Maknae of the K-pop band is going to turn 25 years old. Also Read - BTS ARMY imagines V aka Kim Taehyung as Simba and their resemblance is uncanny [Watch Adorable Video]

Jungkook's pictures go viral

Hollywood News is all about Jungkook and his badass looks. BTS ARMY is going crazy over these pictures and are swooning over Jungkook's charm. Check out the pictures below:

Check out the tweets made by fans below:

Can we have a movie about Jeon Jungkook the Vampire? I would love to see that! — MakeMusicNotWar? (@SueBoBing) August 17, 2022

I AM COMPLETELY LOOSING MY MIND pic.twitter.com/g4FCqST7Sa — misti? | ? (@inhobislips) August 17, 2022

I can't breathe ??The lips, the glare...???? pic.twitter.com/O7MfdC7VC8 — Amaa Kookssii (@AnuGoogie) August 17, 2022

WHAT THE HELL ???&&&&!!!!?? pic.twitter.com/TBWhfttBSf — BTS PICS⁷ ♡ ?‍♂️ (@GirlWithLuv_24) August 17, 2022

If this is just the teaser, we wonder how stunning and hot the whole picture would be. Jungkook's fans are now waiting with bated breath for September 1 to get a glimpse of the full album. The BTS member did share a video before stating that he was very shy and awkward while shooting. He did talk about the process and stated that he really had fun while shooting for this folio.