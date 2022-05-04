BTS: Jungkook's Stay Alive, SUGA x PSY's That That, Kim Taehyung aka V's Christmas Tree – which solo song you love hearing on loop? Vote Now

BTS is now preparing hard for their comeback, which is going to happen on June 10, 2022. The new album will be out, and fans cannot be more excited. The BTS boys are exploring themselves musically, and ARMY cannot be happier. From December 2021, we have seen solo songs like Stay Alive, With You, Christmas Tree, Yours and the latest one being SUGA x PSY's bop, That That. Jimin said that working on the OST with his friend Ha Sung-woon was a nice experience, and he will look forward to such opportunities. SUGA is always keen to explore musical genres and projects. From the OST for Samsung to remix of My Universe, he is doing it like no other member of the Korean K-Pop kings. Also Read - BTS ARMY picks Jimin to spill all secrets in QnA on Instagram – check poll result

This December, Jin Yours was released. The song is still ruling charts in Korea and Japan. The OST was from Jirisan. The song Yours was written by Gaemi and Jida. Composer Slow Rabbit who is a music producer with HYBE created the song. The heavenly ballad sung by Jin took listeners through variety of emotions.

Coming to Christmas Tree, the OST is from Our Beloved Summer. The show stars Kim Taehyung's BFF Choi woo-sik and Kim Da-mi. The composition of the song and lyrics were by Nam Hye Seung and Kim Kyung Hee.

BTS hyung SUGA is known to have a genius hand. The rapper created the OST Stay Alive for 7 Fates Chakho. He was the producer of the song along with his long-time associate El Capitxn. The song-writing team for Stay Alive is quite big with SUGA, Jungkook, El Capitxn, Shin Won Park, Gabriel Brandes, Louise Frick Sveen, Maria Marcus, Max Graham, Matt Thompson. The song has a tough composition and is sung to perfection by Jungkook.

Jimin made his debut in the OST world with the number With You. Ha Sung-woon and he have sung the number. The composition is by Roccoberry while JiHoon has given the lyrics.

The latest one is That That which is a collab of SUGA and PSY. We know the latter from the viral hit, Gangnam Style. The song has already crossed 60 million on YouTube.

All the songs have set records on various platforms like Spotify, Shazam, Billboard Hot Trending Songs, Billboard Digital Song Sales Charts and so on. But let us know which one you are listening on loop?