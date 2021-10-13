BTS: Jungkook's sweet gesture after a staff member misplaced THIS ITEM will make you LOVE him even more

The youngest member of BTS Jungkook, who is fondly called as 'Golden Maknae' by ARMY, is known for his down to earth and humble nature. While fans always shower praises on him for his multi-talented skills, the handsome hunk's recent gesture has melt the hearts of the ARMY. In episode 155 of Run BTS!, we saw the septet enjoying their barbecue meal after their activities. Though Jungkook was looking distracted and without uttering a word , he got up from the table and disappeared from the house. Also Read - Jimin's net worth, most expensive things owned will leave ARMY stunned

taehyung cooking while jungkook is helping beside him in the soop, they're adorable!! pic.twitter.com/fbumy8Z5nN — 태국. (@tkchronicles) August 20, 2021

The performer later returned with slippers and hand it over to a person, who was behind the camera. The band members were surprised to see Jungkook getting the slippers, which belonged to the director of the show. Due to busy schedule, the director has misplaced his slippers and in between change of location, he was not able to find his slippers at that time. While everyone praised Jungkook's thoughtfulness, the handsome hunk said, "Our director was standing with his bare feet."

jungkook saw the director standing bare feet so he stopped eating so tht he could go get him some slippers ? pic.twitter.com/AEtohOrsOf — ésh⁷ | jimin day! ? (@mollajoon) October 12, 2021

Recently, Jungkook spoke about his next song after Permission To Dance and said, "The reason we've released the songs and album up to this point is that they were thoughts, emotional states or trends about us at that time, so it was just that. All those songs were born in line with that generation [of emotions, thoughts, feelings]." Elaborating his answer, he added, "Just like we did then, what we can talk about now, what we should talk about now, as we contemplate these things and talk amongst ourselves, perhaps naturally, a good song or a wonderful song will come out."