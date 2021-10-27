BTS' Jungkook had found himself in hot waters with a Korean netizen who had accused him of carrying out 'under-the-table advertising' of a clothing brand, Six6uys. The netizen had filed a report to the Fair Trade Commission against Jungkook claiming that the BTS member was manipulating and influencing consumers. However, the Fair Trade Commission has decided not to carry out any investigation. Also Read - BTS' Butter is the K-Pop band's first official entry for the Grammy Awards 2022; Bangtan Boys face tight competition from THESE artists

Two complaints were filed to the Fair Trade Commission. One was about the mention of a tea brand during a live broadcast and the second was about Jungkook exposing clothing from his brother's clothing brand.

Responding to the first complaint, the Fair Trade Commission said, "In order to have economic consideration, the content should have an impact on others, so samples and souvenirs given to unspecified people are not included in this category (paid advertisements, etc)." For the second complaint, it said, "If the content is created voluntarily by the individual, then it does not pose any problems."

It further said that "it was difficult to determine whether the exposure of the brand’s clothing through various media was caused by the advertiser or done voluntarily." About promoting a tea brand, they said that it was difficult to determine whether it was for promotional purposes since the company's name or trademark wasn't mentioned.

The FTC has now decided to close the case since there was no request for advertisements from the brand. The person who had filed the complaint reponded to this by saying, "I filed a complaint because I thought it was unfair, but the agency continued to remain silent, giving fans no choice but to be angry about the serious situation.”