BTS is super busy. We are getting a series of photo shoots conceptualised by Jungkook on his birthday. The first pic was shared two days back by Big Hit Music. In the pic, we can see Jungkook with a red eye and red lips almost like a vampire. BTS ARMYs active on Twitter will know that Wolftan Bangtan was trending after it was revealed that BTS would make an appearance on some Japanese show named Howling. But vampire Jungkook came out of the syllabus. Fans are already imagining if some of the other characters came as vampires or werewolves in the photoshoot. Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung chases Wooga Squad across the ice skating rink in the final episode of In The Soop Friendcation; ARMY gush over their bond [View Tweets]

and when this actually becomes real, THEN WHAT? https://t.co/mw4wbSwmCW — THE TWILIGHT SAGA ? (@Twilight) August 12, 2022

A fan made a poster of Jungkook with Twilight New Moon. It has got a shout-out from the team of the movie Twilight on social media. They tweeted, "and when this actually becomes real, THEN WHAT?" BTS fans aka ARMYs are now in a tizzy. So far, we have seen how fans imagine Jungkook as Spider-Man and the edits are quite good. But Jungkook as Jungkook Cullen would be totally different. In fact, James Corden said on his show how he saw Jungkook as a big movie star in the future given his charismatic personality. The comment made JK's ears red. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's Mood 'Inner Self' Teaser sets fire to the internet; ARMY goes bonkers [Watch Video]

He shall be the only cullen i’ll thirst after pic.twitter.com/cYfcPBXi7f — Jimin’s ??‍♀️ (@plsmimi) August 12, 2022

NO WAYYYY??????? HIRE HIM!! — ravi loves jungkook (@kkyukirby) August 12, 2022

then u better be ready for 93838383 people applying for the role of bella where the hell have you been loca — jk’s kiki⁷ (@jkjimins) August 12, 2022

the twilighter in me is so happy since yesterday and now you interact with Jungkook Cullen!!!! OMG — suh-shine⁷ (@pjminseok) August 12, 2022

As we know, became a household name across the globe after playing Edward Cullen in the films. He was the handsome vampire who madly fell in love with a human. BTS ARMYs will make a Twilight film with any of the BTS members a huge hit. In fact, Twilight also gave a shout-out when Kim Seokjin described the stories are fairytales. Also Read - BTS aka Bangtan Boys BEAT Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and others to be the most viewed artist on YouTube [Check TOP 7]