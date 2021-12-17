Everyone loves Jungkook, right ARMY. His kind gestures always win hearts. And that's what BTS' Golden Maknae has done this time as well. As y'all know last week, BTS made their Instagram debut. While some of the BTS members are quite active on the social networking app, some are slowly getting the hang of it. Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook is one of them. Recently, the Euphoria hitmaker shared a song 'On the Low' by Justin Park and since then it's been a crazy day for Justin. BTS ARMY has discovered Justin and is showering him with love for his songs, covers and music. Justin is on cloud nine that Jungkook shared his song on his Instagram stories. Well, JK is a global idol and icon and his recommendations are taken seriously by ARMY. In a way, Jungkook has helped Justin's music reach the world. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Permission to Dance, Dynamite ruled Twitter in 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked online on Tamilrockers and more

JK promoting his song has turned out to be a boon for Justin Park. His Twitter notifications are buzzing continuously and he seems to be unable to process all the craze that JK's story had led to. He couldn't express his happiness but took to his social media. Taking to his Instagram stories Justin Park said, "Guys I don't know what's going on, but I'm so happy & Jungkook thank you, thank you so much, @BTS_twt thank you, you guys are doing amazing things for ppl. I've been doing this for 9 yrs, thank you guys so much, I can't believe it."

As soon as Jungkook shared his song, people visited Justin Park's profile. HE got about 35K views on his story in just 5 minutes. Justin gave an update on his stories.

He also shared a story of his fan who has been listening to his music for years. The fan called Justin a kind soul and his music the best. Justin gave her a shout out and expressed his happiness saying, "I am so happy that Jungkook has shared his music as a recommendation! So many ARMYS are streaming as I write and that leaves me so emotional!"

Justin Park is an R&B/Pop singer-songwriter from LA. He has been creating music for about a decade. He has covered and written music for K-Pop groups. So, don't be surprised if you see Justin trending on music charts and Twitter. And go listen to his music. He's really good.