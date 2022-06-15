BTS: K-pop band members announce hiatus to concentrate on solo careers; here’s how ARMY reacted

BTS is one of the most popular K-pop bands. The band has six members, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, and they have fans across the globe. Their fans call themselves, ARMY, and even there are fans of the band in India. While everyone was enjoying BTS Festa 2022, the members of the band announced a hiatus during the recently held FESTA dinner. They have taken this decision to concentrate on their solo careers. This announcement has surely left ARMY upset, but they are also happy that now they will get to hear songs from the members individually. Also Read - Dance Deewane Juniors: Varun Dhawan calls Tejasswi Prakash 'bhabhi'; asks her 'Kya aap Karan Kundrra ke saath JugJugg Jeena chahate hai?' [Watch Video]

In a video shared on YouTube where all the members are enjoying the dinner, RM said, "I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something."

Jimin stated, "We can't help but think of our fans no matter what. We want to be the kind of artistes that are remembered by our fans. I think that's why we are going through a rough patch right now. We are trying to find our identity and that's an exhausting and long process."

ARMY has given a mixed reaction to this. A fan tweeted, "Rest up BANGTAN and ARMY. We'll be here when u come back.And let's all get ready for the second chapter yet to come #Chapter 2 #ARMY FOREVER BANGTAN FOREVER." Check out the tweets below…

That they were so afraid that we will be sad… we don’t deserve #bts ??? I love all 7 of them — Blink//Army (forever) (@BA_4eva) June 14, 2022

I'm crying only because the people who I loved the most,there for me when nobody stood by my side to comfort me are now afraid of disappointing us and shedding tears just to announce that they also needed to rest too??we'll always support you no matter what?#thankyouBts #bts pic.twitter.com/TkK5uMFRfo — : D ✨ (@Sri43364631Devi) June 14, 2022

Well, previously also Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have released songs as solo artists. But, now maybe their fans will get to hear more music from them.