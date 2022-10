BTS is one of the most popular K-pop bands and RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have an amazing fan following. Their songs break records on YouTube, and of course, they have won multiple awards. But, now it looks like maybe they have to put their music careers on hold as according to the latest buzz, BTS members might need to join the South Korean military soon, and this report has left ARMY quite shocked. Well, under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to join 18-21 months of military service. Also Read - The Fact Music Awards 2022: BTS member Kim Seokjin being carried on stage by Jimin and J-Hope is the cutest thing on social media [Watch Video]

Recently, a report in the news agency AP, stated that Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration told lawmakers, that it's 'desirable' for BTS members to fulfill their military. A few days ago, Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup had also stated almost identical comments about BTS, and Culture Minister Park Bo Gyoon said his ministry would soon finalize its position on the issue.

This has become one of the debated issues in South Korea whether RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook must serve in the army or not. Well, only time will tell us.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently also in the news because of The Fact Music Awards 2022. A video of Kim Seokjin being carried on stage by Jimin and J-Hope is going viral on social media, and ARMY can't keep calm.

Check out the video of Kim Seokjin, Jimin, and J-Hope, fans' tweets below…

BTS CARRYING SEOKJIN ON THEIR SHOULDERS FOR HIS SOLO AWARD?!?!!!!!!

Earlier, this year, there were reports that BTS members will part ways to concentrate on their respective music careers.