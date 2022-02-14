BTS: K-pop band now BANNED in India due to its rising influence? Here's the truth

Korean boy band BTS is popular across the globe. They have their fan base in almost every part of the world. Their fans are known as ARMY and everyday they get the band trending on Twitter. In India too, there are thousands and thousands of people who are in love with the K-pop band comprising of Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V. But is Government putting a ban on the band in India because of its rising influence? A social media post has Indian fans of BTS in shock. But here is the truth. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' J-Hope excited to watch Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, Kanye West has faith that he'll reunite with Kim Kardashian and more

Recently a post when viral on social media. It read, “The Government of India has banned the famous South Korean Band ‘BTS’ stating that their influence is threat to Indian Youth.” Further it read, “The Government also requested YouTube to restrict all the videos from the BTS band to be viewed in India. This is a very shocking decision.” Also Read - BTS: Jimin and Jungkook's throwback Valentine's Day video is making ARMYs ROFL for THIS reason

Also Read - BTS: V sings Hindi song in new edited video; ARMY shower praises – watch

Soon, fans of the Bangtan boys in India started expressing their concern. Many expressed that they got scared thinking it is true. However, that is not the case. BTS has not been banned in India as there no confirmation on an official on this. Even on YouTube there are videos calling out this piece of information of BTS ban in India fake.

Some brainless spreading rumour about bts being 'banned' in India

What do we do with these mfs? — Jimim: THE F LOML ? (@y2k5bby) February 12, 2022

My heartbeat was stopped after hearing that but u know naah ki ye Sab BTS haters felate h so chill — Reena Sharma (@ReenaSh60929757) February 13, 2022

For a long time now, BTS' fans in India have been rooting for the boy band to organise a concert in the country. a video of the boy band had recently gone viral on social media in which they had greeted Indian fans with a namaste.