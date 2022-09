BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon's recent song Sexy Nukim is grabbing attention for his sexy verse. RM aka Kim Namjoon has done mumble rap and it is terrific. The quirky dark video has also got praise. This is his first collaboration with Balming Tiger. It is a Korean Indie band specialising in hip-hop. According to BTS ARMYs and many fans, RM aka Kim Namjoon's verse is the best part of the song. He makes an appearance in the music video too. Fans, especially girls cannot get over his lines, which are a literal thirst trap. Now, a fan has made an edit of Hwasa dancing on Sexy Nukim and it will leave you battling with NSFW thoughts. As we know, Ahn Hye-Jin better known as Hwasa from Mamamoo is one of the most talented female vocalists of Korea. Also Read - BTS: After RM aka Kim Namjoon faces racist and homophobic slurs for becoming Most Handsome Face over Henry Cavill, TC Candler releases statement

The singer is known for her sinful moves during her stage performances. Hwasa and her band Mamamoo is known for its live vocals and dance moves. Hwasa was in the news of late when a clip of her went viral from Europe. She had used the flip of her Samsung phone as a mask much to the amusement of netizens. In the video, we can see her twerking to the beats and lyrics of RM's verse from Sexy Nukim. The person who made this edit honestly knew what he or she was doing. In fact, fans have been wanting RM aka Kim Namjoon to collab with Hwasa soon. They feel the duo will make for one of the hottest collabs ever in K-Pop. This fan-edit is proof that they are not wrong. Hwasa and Kai have been trending for their latest brand endorsement.

BTS leader RM is in Japan now. He had gone for a the finals of an audition show Howling. Bang PD also attended it along with him. The leader of BTS is working on his album RM3. He has said that fans can expect some collabs on it. One of the dreams of BTS ARMY is to have a song that has RM and American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Like Hwasa, fans hope to see the two powerhouses together on stage. RM aka Kim Namjoon is also pursuing his interest as an art patron and collector.