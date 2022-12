Korean boy band BTS is among the most popular ones. The boy band consisting of RM, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jin is ruling the world and how with their music. They have some of the most prestigious awards to their name and the septet enjoys the greatest fan following ever. Currently, the band members are concentrating on their solo careers while Jimin has entered military service. Amidst this, RM, the group leader has opened up about regrets in life and more. Also Read - BTS Investor's Club results OUT; ARMY terms J-Hope as the most supportive, Jin as a ruthless businessman and SUGA the logical one

RM opens up about his life decisions

In a recent interview with Hypebeast, RM was quizzed if he ever regretted any choices he made in his life. To this, he stated that it is a very difficult question to answer. He mentioned that he often thinks about what would have happened had he continued his studies and had not been a musician. He revealed that he often thinks about the choice he made of becoming a part of a boy band. RM said that he drifted further from musicians like Zico and more as he started out his journey with BTS. He was scared that the people he liked and connected with would not love him anymore. He said, "In the late 2000s, musicians like Zico, Changmo, and Giriboy were the people that I started out with. In my journey with BTS, I drifted further and further away from that world and was tormented by the thought that the people that I liked – and the people who enjoyed the same music as I – did not have any love for me."

RM also spoke about BTS being treated as an outside in the Korean hip-hop community and it stressed him out. "I often wondered whether I made the right decision by joining a boy band. At the time, BTS, was treated like a complete outsider in the Korean hip-hop community. That stressed me out," he said.

Well, things have turned, and BTS today is THE BEST boy band the world has ever seen. Ask a BTS fan and you'll have 1000 reasons why!