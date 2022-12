BTS leader RM whose full name is Kim Namjoon is basking in the rave reviews for Indigo. Every esteemed music publication has given good ratings to the album which is multi-genre and has collaborations with some top artistes like Anderson Paak, Erykah Badu, Tablo, Mahalia to name a few. Songs like Wildflower, Closer, Yun have impressed many. This is not all. As we know, ARMY loves Kim Namjoon when he is all flirty. He can be quite smooth and has proved it on many occasions. Many fans feel that RM aka Kim Namjoon is finally confident exploring his hot and sexy persona and it is great fun. Here is a recap of how he made women sweat and swoon in the past few days... Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon describes marriage as 'realization of choice'; ARMY say, 'Most relatable person ever'

Killing it with Sexy Nukim

The leader of BTS performed on Sexy Nukim at an event for W Korea in Seoul. He was with Balming Tiger. ARMYs were heartbroken on Jin's enlistment news and RM came to the party. The dance video made fans forget the grief and they swooned over his hotness.



RM being a tease on All Day segment

The leader of BTS did an All Day segment where he filmed a bit of his workout regime. RM aka Kim Namjoon teased fans saying he did not go shirtless for the sake of the precious eyes of ARMY. You can imagine the reactions...

namjoon you know damn well our precious eyes will not mind it. ? pic.twitter.com/0lfjwAKNbN — 유진♡⁷ PCD era? (@JINSRKlVE) December 18, 2022

RM aka Kim Namjoon winning us over as DJ

Yes Daddy Yes began trending after his stint as a DJ on station head. He also read comments and assured fans that he wasn't drunk. Here are some gems from that interaction...

"For some of you who may not know, ı’m not a criminal... but i do steal some people’s hearts sometimes" #WildFlower #IndigoByRM #Namjoon#IndigoListeningParty

ALWAYS OUR JOON pic.twitter.com/ee6ZzABmCF — rkivelab⁷ military sis D-540 (@W52Moonchild) December 6, 2022

He’s giving “I can make your girl scream louder than you”…he’s giving “ yes ik they call me daddy, and I am in fact their daddy”… pic.twitter.com/HggtuGJsEg — JOYA (@J0YAOT7) December 12, 2022

Namjoon aka RM being a hoot on PSICK show

The leader of BTS showed fans that he could be quite effortlessly funny on the PSICK show. The chat around the oil gang was hilarious.

‘Yes Daddy yes’

‘I steal some people’s hearts sometimes’

‘Fuuucccckkk’

‘I’m maaaaadddd’

‘You can feel a kind of 0rg@sm from it’

‘This was really sexayyy’ NAMJOON STOP PLEASE !! ????pic.twitter.com/AvRHuFKfol — Moonchild⁷ ? BTS WRAPPED 2022 ? (@AugustMoon28_) December 14, 2022

We can see that the BTS leader is coming into his own and how. RM aka Kim Namjoon has also given some thoughtful and profound interviews on his album, Indigo. It is an archive of his 20s. But he has always been known as eloquent and introspective. This new sexy side is a revelation.