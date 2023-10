Korean boy band BTS is loved and adored across the globe. Every member of the gang enjoys a massive and dedicated fan following. The likes and views on every Weverse Live done by any BTS member is proof of it. Currently, the group is on sabbatical of sorts as some of the gang members are serving their mandatory military service. The other gang members are keeping fans hooked with solo albums and more. Group leader Kim Namjoon aka RM recently did a Weverse Live with fans and shared some exciting updates about his life, upcoming projects and more. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram Rathore dancing to the beats of BTS maknae Jungkook's 3D is the collab you never imagined [Watch Video]

Does RM has a girlfriend?

One of the fans asked RM to introduce his girlfriend to the world. Responding to this, he stated that he does not have anyone right now. RM added that he would like to have girlfriend and asked fans to introduce him to one. There is always a curiosity around personal lives of BTS members. Who is dating whom and who is going where, fans want to know everything. But the septet likes to keep their personal lives personal!

Check out RM's video below:

? "introduce your girlfriend"? oh shit, i really want to but i have none right now. can you introduce me one? pic.twitter.com/g2yP8TypX3 — ·ᴗ· (@joonstudio) October 10, 2023

Apart from this, RM also responded to many other fan questions. One that caught everyone's attention is him stating that he misses his boy band. He mentioned about feeling devastated and feeling that he was very tired last year, wanting to take a break but now he is missing the band.

Check out RM's video about missing Bangtan boys.

ARMY: We love BANGTAN Namjoon: I do too, i miss, you know what, when I get really, when i felt devastated and so tired of all those stuff like last year i don't know april or may. I always wanted that time to just stop everything and take a break but you know life is strange I… pic.twitter.com/HPTnLsPL2e — hope⁷ (@winnttaebear) October 10, 2023

Further, RM also teased about his solo album. Many of the Bangtan boys like Suga, J-Hope, Jin and others have already released their solo albums. RM has done it too. His first solo album was Indigo. Now, he is working on the next one and fans can't keep calm. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.