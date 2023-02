BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon just dropped by Weverse to do a small live with ARMY. He said he just felt like saying Hi given that all members had come to greet ARMY of late. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon did the Live at the middle of the night. He had a very bad cold and told fans that he was in a calm mood. Eagle eyed ARMY noticed that there was a mark on his neck. Kim Namjoon aka RM quickly told them that he was doing cross fit and got a bruise on his neck. But in no time, Hickey started trending on Twitter. The rapper and music producer later laughed. We guess that he understood what fans wanted to know exactly. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon describes marriage as 'realization of choice'; ARMY say, 'Most relatable person ever'

He told fans that his weight was constant. It seems he was maintaining well and did not eat much. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon said he was already off the Indigo mood and having new experiences. He said he could reveal that right now. He said that he admired SUGA aka Min Yoongi for going on a solo tour. He said doing ten songs at his concert at Rolling Hall in Seoul was draining. He knew the challenge in front of Min Yoongi aka SUGA. Take a look at the funniest reactions on the Hickey....

some ppl in this fandom need to chill the fck out, why do you guys take shit so far? bc one second we are making a joke and in the other one we have a bunch of armys explaining how a hickey looks like and what is CrossFit bc you bitches can't take a joke. calm down and trust nam — steph is missing tae (streaming vibe) (@seokkvth) February 16, 2023

every fandom is filled with lunatics ??‍♀️... he's 28 years old ffs even if that's actually a hickey then there's nothing wrong in it.. let them live their life https://t.co/548woWYJFI — Smita (@souvenirzIou) February 16, 2023

WHAT IS THIS NAMJOON HICKEY IM HEARING ABOUT — SAW ATEEZ AGAIN ? (@yeonjunmybelovd) February 16, 2023

Namjoon conveniently using his hands to block his hickey after someone asked him what happened to his neck ? then suddenly ends the live a few minutes later. This was NOT on my bingo card for 2023 but I am HOWLING ?? pic.twitter.com/i5BvbpKB33 — Missy (fan account) 3✈️?? (@mikrotaegismos) February 16, 2023

CROSSFIT mmmhh CROSSFIT. Someone said either Jk or Jimin is the crossfit…It’s ok its ok ????? #hickey #namjoon #bangtannews #namjoonweverse pic.twitter.com/s8hKNeeifB — Yoongis long hair era (@btsarmy4eva07) February 16, 2023

How fast Namjoon realized his hickey was visible ? get it joonie! pic.twitter.com/qfJLg4RQXh — andie⁷ (busily) ♡ 78 (@_letsliveonbts) February 16, 2023

Anyone believing Namjoon got a hickey from CrossFit needs a HUGE reality check! He’s a GROWN man! His reaction alone told you the truth! — Alexa Vallejo (@AlexaVallejo89) February 16, 2023

THE WAY HE HIDE IT,??? IT MADE IT MORE OBVIOUS ???pic.twitter.com/R40n2iTdqw — Zoe♡ ??????? ??????? 24/7 (@taegukkielover) February 16, 2023

We can see that the reactions are diverse. ARMY has often wondered how fans would react if one day one of the members declared a relationship or marriage. Namjoon aka RM has been caught in marriage rumors in 2022.