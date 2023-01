BTS members value their private lives immensely. RM aka Kim Namjoon is the one who shares a lot with ARMY. Fans get to see almost every art exhibit in Korea due to his Instagram. He also posts from his travels and trips in and across the world. But still he believes that there should be a boundary. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon recently visited the famous Hwaemosa Temple of Korea. It is close to the Jirisan Mountain and has a complex of temples under the Jogye order of Buddhism. He had gone with his close friend, San Yawn of Balming Tiger. Fans might have seen him in the Sexy Nukim video. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon describes marriage as 'realization of choice'; ARMY say, 'Most relatable person ever'

Now, Korean media reported the details of the visit and said that he was in regular contact with one of the monks here. It seems he spent the night at the monastery soaking into the Buddhist culture. A couple of pics were also released of Namjoon and San Yawn sitting with the monks. It seems he met Venerable Deokmon of the temple. The global icon can be seen in a black hoodie. They are also reported that he donates 500 bags every year for kindergarten kids in the Philippines. Now, it looks like RM aka Kim Namjoon of BTS is not impressed with such detailed coverage of the place. He wrote that if things are meant to be low key then they should be kept low key on his Insta stories. He said he would visit some other temple next time around. In fact, he also deleted his Instagram posts from that visit. Also Read - BTS: Namjoon aka RM keeps his promise; to hold a special concert for 200 ARMYs for new album Indigo in intimate setting

Protect Namjoon at all cost.?

WE LOVE YOU NAMJOON#lowkeymustbelowkey pic.twitter.com/4vtCsCtNN7 — Grace Valdez (@graceheheh5e) January 5, 2023

In fact, people had begun speculating if he is a Buddhist or just interested in the philosophy after seeing the pics. The monks apparently said that he came to do some contemplation and seek inspiration for new music. ARMY is upset with how casually people disregard his requests. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon gets consoled by ARMYs after he hints that he could be an 'eternal hopeless romantic' kind of guy [Read Tweets]

[230105 RM Instagram Story] ? thank you for the good time but to say you released an article about it.. ? ? next time ill go to a different temple

ill go and come back quietly.. ? #/lowkeymustbelowkey pic.twitter.com/Y0z2aXBLMV — 미니융⁷ ? (@miiniyoongs) January 4, 2023

It is a little disappointing given how Namjoon aka RM shares the most with fans. Maybe they should have asked him for consent at least. In fact, details of his conversation with the monk was also released. He was asked about his view on joining military service. It seems he said he should fulfill duty first and then ask for rights. Well, ARMY is sending love to the BTS leader.