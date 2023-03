BTS leader Kim Namjoon is the latest victim of invasion of privacy. What has shocked fans of the Bangtan Boys is that the alleged culprit is a railway employee. Korean TV channel SBS ran the news that an employee was found accessing RM aka Namjoon's 18 times since 2019 without proper authorization. It seems the employee is a lady. She saw his home address, telephone number and other details. It seems she even ensured that she got tickets to sit near him when he travelled somewhere. This has infuriated fans of the BTS leader. Last night, RM shared the news on his Instagram. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon describes marriage as 'realization of choice'; ARMY say, 'Most relatable person ever'

He used the emoji of closed eyes which is one of disappointment. The leader of BTS is now apparently in Spain after for his appearance at the Milan Fashion Week. Newsen has now reported that Big Hit Music has decided to thoroughly look into the matter of the Korail employee. They have sought all details from the company and will investigate it in a legal manner. Korail is the government owned public railway system and the most affordable means of transport for Korean citizens. Privacy laws in the country are strict and this means a lot more on many levels.

Just some days back, an alleged sasaeng said that she had exclusive info about the whereabouts of Jungkook. The person showed his clips from outside his trainer's studio. This alarmed fans. The person has promised confirmed dating news of the idol to those who follow the account. This latest development with Namjoon aka RM has again highlighted how closely the Bangtan Boys are followed by people.