BTS leader RM is on cloud nine as his album Indigo has been well-received. Music critics feel it is one of the albums of the year. He went for the promotions of the album on Psick Show, which is a popular one on YouTube. From the moment he walked in, it was evident that he is a huge fan of the show. In fact, ARMY got to see a totally new side of Kim Namjoon aka RM. He was at his goofiest and wittiest best. From revealing that he too worries about spending excessively on wedding gifts being a billionaire to discussing his ideas of a good time with friends, he was a hoot.

But chaos ensued when he found out that one of the hosts of the Psick Show. Mukgo, had ties to SK Energy. It seems both their fathers were part of the same organisation. He jumped up from the seat in excitement. It seems his dad worked in the offices located in Seoul and Incheon. Kim Namjoon aka RM said that his father wanted him to study engineering as working in the oil and gas industry meant a good salary. We are sure millions of desi kids will relate to this sentiment of his dad. Check out some of the tweets here...

I loved Namjoon on the Psick show ? especially when he got hyped over SK Energy lmao it was like watching a group of old friends catching up — ????⁷ ??‍? 사랑해요 진 (@bonoobonoyah7) December 14, 2022

Oh namjoon’s dad was working for SK energy and he was going to major in chemical engineering cause of his dad hahshsh pic.twitter.com/xuQ7Y2wAZx — 아기전하? (@ynkkbaragi) December 14, 2022

[INSTAGRAM Stories] Namjoon ? "Turma do óleo ?" *O pai do Namjoon e o pai de um dos MC trabalham na mesma companhia de óleo (SK Energy) **Ele compartilhou o post em seus stories ? @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/4e7edq9C1T — ©Portal Bangtan News⁷ (@PortalBangtanN1) December 14, 2022

Okay I watched the Psick show again with subs ?? they were so chaotic with the whole SK energy and Ilsan .. oil boys ?? I laughed so muchhh!!! Namjoon was sexy and he was just vibing!!! — ? KT⁷ ? Indigo by RM? (@Wings_BlackSwan) December 14, 2022

It seems RM's father is retired now. He had mentioned that his mom works in real estate. Fans are surprised knowing that he too comes from a well-heeled family like Kim Seokjin.