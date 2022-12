RM is the leader of BTS, one of the most popular boybands in the world. He was recently featured on the comedy chat show called the Psick show and the video is currently the topic of the ARMY town. The BTS ARMY is going gaga over RM and his appearance on the show. Firstly, the BTS leader looked quite handsome and secondly, the ARMY thoroughly enjoyed watching RM having fun and being funny. RM has been promoting his solo album Indigo everywhere these days. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon describes marriage as 'realization of choice'; ARMY say, 'Most relatable person ever'

RM attends the Psick show

The BTS leader did not leave an opportunity to brag about meeting Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and other Hollywood celebrities while humbly adding that it was an honour for him to attend Psick show. RM later expressed how he has been a fan of their show for a long time and had subscribed to him long back while listing the celebs who attend the show. RM said that Psick show is the only YouTube show to whom he reached out to promote his album Indigo. Also Read - BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi reveals how RM reacted when he came home drunk in their younger days; ARMY cherishes NamGi bond

One of the things that grabbed the attention of the ARMYs is the way, the Psick guys taught RM how to talk in the coolest way on the phone. RM talked about how he made songs while travelling and living in different parts of the world. RM also talked about working on another album already ever since Indigo was released. Also Read - BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM’s solo album Indigo is a MASSIVE HIT already; achieves THIS enormous milestone in one day

ARMY goes crazy

ARMY is crushing hard on RM right now. The fact that RM was in his element, enjoying the show and also being funny at the same time has made ARMYs gush. Namjoon and Psick is trending in Hollywood News and how! Check out their tweets here:

On the other hand, RM appeared on Suga 's show Suchwita. He revealed that the album was ready to release four years ago. He has called it an archive of the last of his twenties.