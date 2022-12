BTS ARMY has one more good news to celebrate. Kim Namjoon aka RM's second solo work and first album, Indigo has entered the top three of the Billboard 200 Global Chart. This is the first album of a Korean soloist to achieve this feat. RM aka Kim Namjoon came out with Indigo at the start of Decemmber. The album has ten tracks. Songs like Wildflower, Yun, All Day, Still Life and Closer have been very well-appreciated. Given his stature in the music industry, Kim Namjoon aka RM also got some big names on board. It has collaborations with legends like Erykah Badu, Tablo, Anderson Paak and Youjeen. The songs which are from mixed genre have been liked by the general public too. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon describes marriage as 'realization of choice'; ARMY say, 'Most relatable person ever'

Also Read - BTS: Namjoon aka RM keeps his promise; to hold a special concert for 200 ARMYs for new album Indigo in intimate setting

The best charting song has been Wildflower. RM's vocals are combined with the rocking voice of senior Korean singer Youjeen. The live performance of the two was breathtaking. Indigo also some unique performances which included a live performance in a museum and an intimate concert for 200 ARMYs at Seoul's Rolling Hall. Congratulations are pouring in for RM aka Kim Namjoon. Anderson Paak is also thrilled with the news. The album has sold close to 80,000 units so far. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon gets consoled by ARMYs after he hints that he could be an 'eternal hopeless romantic' kind of guy [Read Tweets]

#Indigo by RM becomes the FIRST Album Ever by a K-Soloist in Billboard History to enter the Top5 as well as Top3 of Billboard 200 at #3!! CONGRATULATIONS RM

INDIGO HIGHEST CHARTING ALBUM #IndigoNo3onBillboard200 pic.twitter.com/G3Xbpz1dnX — Rize (@rize0t7addict) December 26, 2022

RM's #Indigo(83K sales) also officially breaks the record of the BIGGEST PEAK for Weekly Album Sales set by a Kpop/Korean Soloist in Billboard History, surpassing Nayeon's IM NAYEON(56K sales)! 200CONGRATULATIONS RM

INDIGO HIGHEST CHARTING ALBUM #IndigoNo3onBillboard200 pic.twitter.com/unlhwEs4Ur — Rize (@rize0t7addict) December 26, 2022

Y decían que Namjoon nunca podría triunfar como solista ? CONGRATULATIONS RM

INDIGO HIGHEST CHARTING ALBUM

INDIGO RECORD BREAKING ALBUM #IndigoNo3onBillboard200 pic.twitter.com/ZeEirTVyYI — David ?️⁷ (@jeonrokstar) December 26, 2022

Indigo has been inspired by the emotions and life RM aka Kim Namjoon saw through his 20s. The leader of BTS also drew references from the work of famous Korean artists. As we know, visual art is his second passion after music. This is not all, he might release some more songs before enlisting in the military.