Korean boy band BTS is currently at the top of its game. Even though the members are experimenting with their solo albums, the K-pop boy band remains to be one of the most favourite of all. RM, Jungkook, Suga, V, Jimin, J-Hope and Jin remain to receive unconditional support from their fans known as ARMY. Recently, the band head Kim Namjoon aka RM released his solo album named Indigo and within a day, it has become a massive hit. The song Wild Flower has got everyone's attention as he has expressed all of his feeling and desires in the song. Also Read - Indigo: RM aka Kim Namjoon's solo album leaves ARMY emotional; lyrics of Change Pt2 make fans wonder if he suffered serious heartbreak

RM's Indigo is a hit

Well, album Indigo has managed to achieve an enormous feat. in one day. The song Wild Flower has managed to rank at number one position on the Regional iTunes 'Top Song' chart in many countries including Germany, France, United States and more, as reported by Pinkvilla. The music video for Wild Flower was released on December 2 and within a day, it has become a favourite of all. Namjoon is trending on social media since he dropped the album. Fans are unable to stop obsessing over the songs. Also Read - Wildflower MV: BTS leader RM and Youjeen's vocals and deep lyrics are backed by gorgeous visuals in this first song of Indigo

Check out the tweets below:

I just love how I was transcending on Youjeen’s voice and it really beautifully create harmony to Namjoon’s and lift me through another level ?? INDIGO OUT TODAY

INDIGO IS COMING#IndigoByRM #RM? #WildFlower? #WILDFLOWER #BTS #NAMJOON #rkivepic.twitter.com/cNtT6uDNqS — Liah⁷ ?‍♀️ THESIS ERA (@itsbts_4ever) December 2, 2022

Idk how to explain what I'm feeling now! We are so blessed we got Indigo?

Thank you NAMJOONa for everything ??#IndigoByRM #Indigo #RM #NAMJOON pic.twitter.com/2gWJHHFu8I — Bunbun⁷?| INDIGO |Military wife ?? (@bunbun_1306) December 2, 2022

Fans are now desperately waiting for the music videos of other songs to release. We can't keep calm! Also Read - BTS: ARMY trends #SpotifyCorrupt after Jungkook loses title of Most Streamed K-Pop soloist of 2022 hours after being recognized by the platform