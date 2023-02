BTS ARMY and global music critics have showered love and praise on Kim Namjoon aka RM's album Indigo. Wildflower is one of the most acclaimed songs from the album. RM and Youjeen's mesmerizing come to life in a stunning music video. From the vast expanses of lupine flowers to the use of traditional Korean fireworks, RM aka Namjoon brought forth a video that was high on creativity. Fans of BTS were shocked to see a recent video of Bangladeshi singer Tashan looked heavily inspired by RM aka Kim Namjoon's Wildflower. The name of the song is Harai Bohodur. They called out the singer and makers on the same. Some have even reported the same to Big Hit Music. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon describes marriage as 'realization of choice'; ARMY say, 'Most relatable person ever'



The song is shot in a similar manner if you see the videos. ARMYs even ones from Bangladesh have called out the singer and maker for plagiarism. They have said that this is sad as Namjoon aka RM has worked for four years on his album. The comments below the video have told the singer to take necessary steps. Now, the makers have said that it is inspired by Wildflower. The video has been made by Flybot Studios and directed by Aga Nahiyan Ahmed. Also Read - BTS: Namjoon aka RM keeps his promise; to hold a special concert for 200 ARMYs for new album Indigo in intimate setting

Después de bastantes reclamos, al final de su descripción pusieron que esta inspirado en el MV de 'WILDFLOWER' de RM.. pero igual, así como vi en un comentario abajito, inspirarse es una cosa, pero tomar el trabajo literal es otra ?corriganme si me equivoco no se pic.twitter.com/0rYXEx2eYV — Nicolle ? (@nicolle971_) February 13, 2023

The singer of the song Harai Bohodur, Tashan told The Daily Star that he had no idea that the screenplay of the song was plagiarised. He said it ruined his mood and he reprimanded the directors of the video. Tashan told them to apologize to him, as well as to BTS fans. But Aga Nahiyan Ahmed maintains that he has admitted that he is inspired by BTS. He said that he has reuploaded the videos cutting away the questionable parts of the video. Tashan's song makes for good listening and this incident is completely saddening. The feelings of BTS fans are understandable given the labour RM has put in Wildflower and Indigo! Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon gets consoled by ARMYs after he hints that he could be an 'eternal hopeless romantic' kind of guy [Read Tweets]