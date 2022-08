BTS members Jin, Jimin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, and Suga make for some of the most handsome men the world has ever seen. In fact, among all, Kim Seok-jin aka Jin has also won the title of Most Handsome Man. Of course, fans crave to get a glimpse of the most handsome man. As a treat to all his fans, BTS member Jin recently shared a video of him playing tennis. He seems to be pretty good at the sport. But it is his blue jersey that has grabbed everyone's attention. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS Busan concert details, Idris Elba's Beast release date in India and more

Hollywood News: Jin's sporty look gets ARMY excited

Jin slipped into a blue jersey by Louis Vuitton and shorts for his casual game of tennis. Do you know how much it costs? The total cost of his entire outfit is Rs 1,98,000. The cost is derived from Louis Vuitton's online site. He carried a blue bag with him that had minions on it. Fans are indeed crushing over his sporty look. He looks uber cool, we must say.

Jin on Instagram SUPERTUNA IS YOURS JIN

SHAZAM LONGEST CHARTING JIN My happiness are Yours by Jin and SuperTuna by Jin. Best Global K-Drama OST #Yours_Jin and legendary song #SuperTuna_Jin by #JIN #BTSJIN from (@BTS_twt) are always in my playlist. pic.twitter.com/hmUjCAiWT1 — NIX #TeamHYYH ? (@VERINES8) August 27, 2022

Bom dia com o meu Jin - também conhecido como: "amor da minha vida todinha"!!! ♡ pic.twitter.com/jug0SIoeJk — lay (@lsmbangtan) August 27, 2022

Seokjin's love for cute soft matching things ???? He's the most endearing human on this planet. I love him so much #Yours_Jin #SuperTuna_Jin #JIN #방탄소년단진 pic.twitter.com/37zgM5Bk4I — mapler Seokjin ?YOURS ?super? (@abyss_dandelion) August 27, 2022

