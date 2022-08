You would be living under a rock if you didn't know about the Korean boy band BTS. All the seven members of the team are pretty famous. Now the stars are focusing on their individual careers a little bit. Kim Seokjin aka Jin is getting noticed at quite a few movie premiers. It appears that he wants to focus on his acting career. Jin is all over the Hollywood News as he attended the VIP premiere of the movie called HUNT. Dressed in a black sweatshirt and pants, he looked simple and classy. He also got some handwritten and posed with it for the cameras. The crowd erupted in loud cheer as the star made his appearance felt. Also Read - Aamir Khan on 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend, Mona Singh's casting as mother, clash with Raksha Bandhan and more; actor has spoken his heart out ahead of the release

im so happy to see seokjin with fellow actors ? actor jin soon! ?? KIM SEOKJIN AT HUNT PREMIERE pic.twitter.com/eIQys8iZV5 — arcee | ACTOR JIN soon (@saintseokjin_) August 2, 2022

Jin has an actor face and I'm not saying this bcz he's my bias, he really got all the looks and ofc the talent

KIM SEOKJIN AT HUNT PREMIERE pic.twitter.com/2I8XxhTxPO — btsrocks♡? (@btsrock613) August 2, 2022

Kim Seokjin wrote Hunt Fighting with his own handwriting on a piece of paper. No one does it like him KIM SEOKJIN AT HUNT PREMIERE pic.twitter.com/TaacAMPJML — Seokjinism | ? (@seokjinism1) August 2, 2022

"pls cheer for me so I won't be nervous " - seokjin the crowd after seokjin weverse post, KIM SEOKJIN AT HUNT PREMIERE ? pic.twitter.com/zKqaXbYIDO — MAYCEE ⁷ ?? (@seokjinmylabsss) August 2, 2022

Seokjin is now used to the crowd coming out for him. He looks so calm and cool today. He walked in like a boss KIM SEOKJIN AT HUNT PREMIERE

pic.twitter.com/n7axcPcKKp — Seokjinism | ? (@seokjinism1) August 2, 2022

1M+ viewers for a live on Twitter. The power seokjin kim's hold!! KIM SEOKJIN AT HUNT PREMIERE pic.twitter.com/o8P4HRL36u — ksj1 is coming (@HighClassJin) August 2, 2022

Well, he did look super cute, didn't he? Would you like to see Jin as a full-fleged actor? Tweet to us and let us know.