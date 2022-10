BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin is one of the biggest celebrities in the world even if he may not act like one. He is currently in Buenos Aires, Argentina for a special appearance in Coldplay's Music of Spheres world tour concert. Jin landed in Argentina a couple of hours ago. He skipped seeing the ARMY and took a private exit and sweetly apologised for the same. Later, he went to enjoy Coldplay's concert. Jin seems to be having a good time in Argentina. And guess what? He is getting the superstar treatment in Buenos Aires city.

BTS' Jin gets to enjoy Coldplay's concert in Argentina

Mr Worldwide Handsome is in Argentina. And he is being taken care of quite well, ARMY. So, last night Kim Seokjin aka Jin attended the Coldplay concert in Buenos Aires. It was day 2 of their concert in Argentina. And Jin got to watch their performance live. His videos and pictures enjoying Coldplay's concert and grooving to BTS X Coldplay's My Universe are going viral and how! ARMY is going gaga over how much fun Jin had at the concert. It was all over Hollywood News. In case you missed it,

Watch Jin groove to My Universe at the Coldplay concert here:

Jin is at Coldplay concert tonight in Argentina ?? Jin too sings the song My Universe?pic.twitter.com/3jTmimuBvC — Ci (@chizikook_) October 27, 2022

Coldplay drops Jin's rehearsal pic ahead of their The Astronaut performance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

Kim Seokjin gets max security in Buenos Aires

So, as y'all know, BTS enjoys global fame and popularity. They have fans across the globe. And one such ARMY/fan happened to record a video of the kind of security BTS Jin is having in Argentina. We all saw how Jungkook is having a lot of people around him in Qatar while he is on his schedule there for FIFA World Cup. And the same is the case with Kim Seokjin. A video is going viral wherein Jin has been provided with max police security. The video clip seems from after he left the Coldplay concert last night. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, Jin will be soon enlisting in the military. BTS has decided to enlist and fulfil their military service as is the law. Fans are quite emotional but proud of their decision.