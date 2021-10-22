BTS: Kim Seokjin aka Jin is proving to be a REAL TEASE on the private chat group of the Bangtan Boys — here's how

BTS kept up its spirits in the lockdown by making new songs, exploring new hobbies and working out. Yes, exercising has been the priorities of the members. We know that RM is a gym beast. His new buffed up avatar is the wrecking the hearts of ARMY. Jimin said that he goes for a run as it helps him beat the blues. SUGA too has been regular at the gym to beat the stress. He is also playing golf and basketball pretty regularly. Another member who is working out regularly is Kim Seokjin aka Jin. This was confirmed by all the members on the VLive that was held a couple of days back. Also Read - BTS: Want to know how to truly enjoy the Bangtan Boys' concerts? Follow Jungkook's hilarious advice!

Everyone said that Jin is working out almost 5-6 days a week and the results are showing. It seems his abs are looking great and they told Jin to give them a glimpse. He said that he was shy and would not flaunt on VLive. ARMY knows that Jin tends to covers up his stomach with his hand every time it gets a bit exposed. But it seems like he is sending pictures of his buffed up/toned body on the private chat group of the boys. We are sure you are envying them for getting the closest look but wait there is a catch.

It seems Jin clicks pictures in such awkward poses that they can only see his arms and not his torso. This was revealed by Jimin. They even compared it to contemporary modern art. Jin again said that he was somewhat shy. We must say that he is such a tease. Worldwide Handsome Jin already has women swooning over his perfect features, winsome smile and dark hair. Not to mention his humble, funny and charismatic personality that befits a hero. Well, we feel Jin should make an exception and post one pic on Weverse. Let ARMYs also see the labour of his love in the gym!