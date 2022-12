BTS ARMY finally got to see the emotions of the boys as they bid Jin aka Kim Seokjin good-bye for his military training. Yes, Bangtan TV has released the video. We can see all of them dressed in warm woolens to beat the freezing cold of Korea. Jin aka Kim Seokjin gets endless hugs and head pats from the members. He is heard saying that he will focus on staying healthy when he is in the military. He hopes that ARMY too takes good care of their health in the mean time. He said he would be careful to not get hurt when he is training. Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin takes us through the Super Tuna journey; his unbridled excitement on catching a real bluefish tuna is unmissable

ARMY is emotional seeing this video. In the mean time, a bulletin came out from the Korean military academy which praised Kim Seokjin aka Jin's manly posture and resolute determination as he walked into the premises. Kim Seokjin aka Jin is the first to go to the military. RM says his brothers will follow soon. ARMY has noticed how Jungkook and Jimin have puffy eyes. It seems like they cried a lot.

The members being present to see their #JinHyung s military ceremony was so beautiful. Their eyes show their sorrow, which is 100% normal when someone you love leaves. #BTS & #BTSARMY will support each other as we process & we are all together again 2025 #SEOKJIN @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/jZjCxIYeEZ — Living Bangtan7: ?#SafeFlightOurAstronaut (@LivingBangtan7) December 15, 2022

BTS member Jimin put out a post in the morning saying that he is wondering what his Jin Hyung is upto in the military. It seems Yeonchan where he has gone is the most advanced centre. Since, BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin is 30 plus they will do a thorough medical check up to ensure his fitness. It seems the whole centre is integrated so cadets do not have to do much back and forth. He will be discharged in June 2024.