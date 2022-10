Ever since it was confirmed that the BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – would enlist in the military and fulfil their mandatory services, Kim Seokjin aka Jin has been the talk of the town. He is the first member who would be enlisting in the military services before the rest of the members. And before his service begins, Jin is giving a very special gift to the ARMY in the form of a single called The Astronaut. For the promotion of The Astronaut, Jin created a character called Wootteo. And the singer has now dropped a picture with Wootteo on social media.

Kim Seokjin poses with Wootteo

From the time the BTS military enlistment announcement dropped, Bangtan Boys and Jin grabbed a lot of headlines. His single song called The Astronaut is currently a buzzing hot topic in Hollywood News. Talking about which Wootteo has also become the talk of the ARMY town. Wootteo was a mystery for a long time before J-Hope commented on his post and eventually, Jin revealed that Wootteo is really him. And now, Jin has finally posted a picture of himself alongside Wootteo. He asked the ARMYs to share their first impression and they have flooded him with comments.

Check Kim Seokjin aka Jin's post with Wootteo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 우떠 (@wootteo)

Kim Seokjin wants to share the BTS of Wootteo

A couple of hours ago, Jin commented on a post of ARMY on Weverse. The ARMY has kept Wootteo as the profile picture of his/her account. Kim Seokjin commented on his post saying that he cannot wait to share the behind-the-scenes, the story of Wootteo.

Not just ARMY, even J-Hope came across this account of a special character and commented on his post asking who he is. And when Jin learned about the same, he was baffled that Hobi found the account already. Jin while chatting with the ARMY revealed that he was going to surprise everyone in a couple of days by revealing that Wootteo is him. Hobi is quite savvy and smart!