BTS: Kim Seokjin aka Jin reveals the Seoul concert won't make them any profits; here's how ARMY reacted

BTS members are loved globally. They are practising hard for the Seoul Permission To Dance before the Korean ARMYs. The concert is from March 10-13 at the Olympic Stadium, which has a capacity of close to 70,000. However, due to the rules, BTS can only perform in front of 45,000 fans. This is far lesser than the maximum capacity. Yesterday, Kim Seokjin said that BTS is not making any profit from the concert. The company will incur huge costs for security, staff, lighting and so on. The money made from actual tickets will hardly cover those costs. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS breaks Instagram, Twitter records; Gigi Hadid to donate her earnings for Ukraine-Palestine relief and more

J: I'm really happy. I saw responses regarding the concert & ticketing; the fans seemed really happy. Honestly - this shouldn't be said but - we're basically making a deficit. But because ARMY is happy, though it's a deficit and our bodies are tired, I'm happy. — wisha ✨ (@doyou__bangtan) March 6, 2022

BTS ARMY appreciated that Kim Seokjin aka Jin was so honest with them. After that, the septet will go to Las Vegas where all the concert tickets have been already sold out. They will be performing at the Allegiant Stadium in Los Angeles. Big Hit is one of the biggest companies in K-Pop, and reportedly pays the highest salaries in the industry.

When BTS fans heard this from Jin, they become very emotional. It is a known fact that Korean fans have a special place in the hearts of BTS. This is how people reacted on the same... Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung's face is 'slightly unrealistic' feel plastic surgeons – watch videos

In accounting terms, when expense is higher than income. Meaning they wont make any profit/money from their Seoul concert. Understandably as the amount of people allowed to watch is around 23% only, not even half! — erl (@23call001) March 6, 2022

people attacking jin because of what he said yesterday are just those who are used with kpop idols sugarcoating everything! Nah! Our Jin is different, we love him because he's unfiltered, brave and honest! Listen to #SuperTuna_Jin most viral song of 2021 by #BTSJIN #JIN @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/44zUNmlYuv — Jin of BTS || my jin ?? (@expensivejinnie) March 7, 2022

Fans are in awe of Kim Seokjin for being so honest. The silver vocalist of BTS is known to be frank with fans. He has told fans before about the time when they thought of disbanding but decided to give it a shot just for the sake of their millions of fans!