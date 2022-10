Cheer up, BTS ARMY as Kim Seokjin aka Jin of BTS will be performing live at a concert before he begins with the procedure to enlist for the mandatory South Korean military service. Yes, you read that right! BTS' Mr Worldwide Handsome will be in front of people at a concert again. ARMYs, you can be lucky enough to watch Jin perform again on stage and that too for his first solo single. Just a couple of minutes ago, HYBE aka Big Hit Music announced that BTS member Jin will be participating in Coldplay's World Tour that is being held. Yes! Read more interesting details here:

BTS: Jin to perform with Coldplay on The Astronaut

Taking to Weverse, BTS' talent management company, HYBE revealed that Kim Seokjin will be joining Coldplay members to perform on stage in their World Tour by the end of the month. The concert will be held at Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires in Argentina on 28th October 2022 (29th as per India and South Korea). Coldplay is currently touring for their recently released Music of the Spheres. And in Buenos Aires, Jin will join the stage with Coldplay members and perform, for the first time, without the rest of the Bangtan Boys! This is going to be huge in Hollywood News today!

Where to watch Coldplay X Jin's concert

HYBE, in their statement, added that the concert will not be live-streamed like the Yet To Come Busan but live streaming will happen at the cinema-halls across the world. So, don't worry about not attending Jin's concert in person. You can easily watch the live stream in theatres. And in case, for some reason, you cannot, worry not again, ARMY. Delayed streaming will be held as well. Furthermore, the performance of BTS Jin and Coldplay on The Astronaut will be shared on Bangtan TV as well. You even if you don't get to go to the concert, you'd still be able to watch it. The same will be uploaded at 3 PM, Saturday, October 29, 2022 (KST).

Check out HYBE's statement on the BTS Jin X Coldplay concert here:

During the ending meant of Yet To Come Busan concert, Jin revealed that he will be collaborating with someone he admires the most. And soon speculations started that it is none other than Chris Martin from Coldplay. ARMY, have you booked your tickets yet?