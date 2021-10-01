BTS: Kim Seokjin aka Jin to make his OST debut with the theme song of the K-Drama 'Jirisan'; fans say we're one step closer to 'Actor Jin'

BTS members are making news and how. The latest piece of new is that Kim Seokjin aka Jin will be making his OST debut with the drama Jirisan. The production company, AStory made it official that Jin would be singing the main theme song for the mystery drama. As per Soompi, the Korean entertainment portal, Astory was quoted as saying, "BTS’s Jin’s song for the ‘Jirisan’ OST will be the main theme song for ‘Jirisan,’ and you will be able to hear it starting from midway through the drama. We will announce the release date [for the song] at a separate time." Also Read - BTS POLL: Serendipity, Lie, Promise or Filter: Which is your favourite solo song sung by Jimin? Vote now

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This is indeed wonderful news. Yesterday, people were a tad disappointed seeing that Jin did not get many lines in the My Universe MV. But this new should erase away all the disappointment. Jin's songs like Epiphany and Abyss are perfect for OSTs. The project is also a prestigious one. Jirisan stars Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon. The former plays the part of a ranger at Mount Jiri National Park while the other is her partner. The show is written by Kim Eun Hee, who is the writer of Kingdom, the hit Korean show on Netflix. It will be directed by Lee Eung Bok who is behind the show, Goblin. The two will be investigating a mysterious accident on the mountain.

Jirisan will be aired from October 23 on Korean cable TV. Fans of Jin are thrilled with this news. Not only are they kicked about the song but feel it is a step closer towards Actor Jin.

JIN OST I’M SOO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/T2ZyCO2pVa — :): | JIN OST (@lilyjine) October 1, 2021

JIN OST FIX MY HEART WILL MELT ❤️‍?❤️‍?❤️‍?❤️‍?❤️‍?❤️‍? i'm so excited OMG OMG OMG SUARANYA NNTI BAKAL HIGH NOT OR DEEP GTU???!!! pic.twitter.com/rRV15zvTFV — Joocy Lee ? (@toast_moon) October 1, 2021

Kim Seokjin is a fave of many directors and writers. He has said that he would take up acting if he felt inclined towards it. As of now, music took up his time and interest. But given that he has a formal qualification, it will be a tragedy if we do not see Actor Jin soon!