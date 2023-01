BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin has started his military training. He will soon complete a month at the Yeoncheon Military Training Centre soon. Fans have been told not to flood the ARMY base with gifts and cards for the eldest hyung of BTS. Kim Seokjin aka Jin is apparently doing well. It seems he called up J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok and told him that he is in good health and fans should not worry much about him. Well, the Yeoncheon Military Training Centre releases bulletins. It contains information like what meals were served to the officers to events. A couple of pics of Kim Seokjin aka Jin has been released by them. All KPop has shared the pictures from the Camp, which is an official page of the army base. Also Read - BTS: Kim Seokjin aka Jin's pictures from Military Camp go viral; ARMYs feel proud of Mr Worldwide Handsome

Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin takes us through the Super Tuna journey; his unbridled excitement on catching a real bluefish tuna is unmissable

It one of them we can see a fellow soldier helping him wash his face after CBR defense training. He can be seen doing hand grenade training too. It seems he is doing well. One ARMY wrote that he has become the leader of his unit. Fans were worried as it is a very cold winter in Korea and Jin said he would gone in summers but delayed for the Yet To Come concert in Busan. Fans are happy to see him healthy and doing well. There were some rumors that he would be part of Korea's military band but there is no confirmation. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung and Jungkook hang out with Parasite star Choi Woo-Shik and his brother at a bowling alley [View Pics]

sangat bangga sama kamu kak !

kamu jadi pemimpin tim

kamu melupakan sejenak popularitasmu demi tanggung jawabmu. Berada di tempat terdingin, menjadi anggota terbaik. sayang kamu kak, bangga sama kamu, kamu kuat. sehat" yaa kak jangan sakit ??

Big Proud of You Kim Seokjin pic.twitter.com/KFTjV9ejXP — Sca? VIBE (@malovethv) January 6, 2023

#BTS_Jin Seokjin's badge says "trainee company commander", which means that he is the leader of his group.

You're just the best!? love you ? pic.twitter.com/godkqRlFCt — Виктория Семёнова (@Vikitoriya81) January 6, 2023

Jin in the ARMY Camp training! (official photo) Credits: TheCamp (App of Korean ARMY Camp) pic.twitter.com/R27JbbdcVR — seokjin°•° (@wwh_jin0) January 6, 2023

Fans have been told others not to consume content being released via unofficial sources. Kim Seokjin aka Jin did a concert in Argentina with Coldplay before he headed for the camp. BTS members will finish military in 2023 and 2024. They hope to re-group in 2025.