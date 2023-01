BTS' eldest member Kim Seokjin aka Jin enlisted in the South Korean military on 13th December 2022. It was one of the most important days for the ARMY and also for the BTS members as one of their bandmates was going to fulfil his duty towards the nation. We have been getting updates about Kim Seokjin aka Jin every now and then. And that's what happened a couple of hours ago as well. Pictures of Jin from his military camp base were shared at the official campsite. And they are going viral right now. Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin takes us through the Super Tuna journey; his unbridled excitement on catching a real bluefish tuna is unmissable

BTS Jin's new pics from the military go viral

Hollywood News has been buzzing with the latest updates on BTS. And in the many updates, we have new updates on Kim Seokjin. He is currently training at the Division Recruit Training Center, Yeoncheon Army Base in the northern Gyeonggi province. We have already seen pics of Jin in the uniform. And now, there have been pics of Jin from the base, while he is infer training. As per the online buzz, the pics were taken during the trainer's sketch ceremonial and personal firearms training. There are two pics of Kim Seokjin that have been majorly going viral. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung and Jungkook hang out with Parasite star Choi Woo-Shik and his brother at a bowling alley [View Pics]

BTS ARMY feel proud of Jin in military uniform

BTS ARMY is already very proud of Jin for enlisting in the military. And whenever they get an update, they get super happy. And that has been the case with this one too. ARMY is super proud of their Worldwide Handsome Jin. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin is the cutest drunk ever on Youngji's show; The Astronaut singer makes surprising revelations

Official "The Camp" site recently posted a photo ? ??️Trainee Kim Seokjin in the military uniform during his training >> He is the most perfect and handsome soldier ever ? [Photo taken during their Trainee sketch Ceremonial & personal firearms training]@BTS_twt #JIN pic.twitter.com/ybjvqw3nSU — ᴮᴱLUNA ? THE ASTRONAUT (@btsjimi18138019) January 2, 2023

Official "The Camp" site recently posted a photo ? ??️Trainee Kim Seokjin in the military uniform during his training >> He is the most perfect and handsome soldier ever ? [Photo taken during their Trainee sketch Ceremonial & personal firearms training]@BTS_twt #JIN pic.twitter.com/ybjvqw3nSU — ᴮᴱLUNA ? THE ASTRONAUT (@btsjimi18138019) January 2, 2023

Photos are posted once a week at training center Until 18th Jan. — star_jin (@nightstar1201) January 2, 2023

J-Hope reveals Jin called him before New Year's

A couple of days ago, another band member of BTS, Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope had shared that Jin called him before New Year's Eve to wish him. Jin's number was not saved and hence, he had messaged him asking him to pick up the call. J-Hope shared that Jin is doing fine and is healthy and has asked ARMYs to not worry about him.