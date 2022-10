Kim Seokjin aka Jin the eldest member of BTS, one of the biggest boy bands in the world is going to drop his solo single soon. The ARMYs are super excited as this will be Jin's gift to them before he joins the mandatory service in the South Korean military. Titled, The Astronaut, the BTS ARMY is super freaked out over its link with his song Moon and the reference to the bond between Jin and the ARMY. It is indeed special for both, the ARMY and Mr Worldwide Handsom Jin. And amidst the excitement, MR Wootteo created huge confusion and mystery. But Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope was able to solve it all.

Kim Seokjin is wootteo? J-Hope is mastermind?

Last night on Weverse, the logo and the teaser of the logo of Kim Seokjin's The Astronaut was dropped and Hollywood News broke. ARMY went berserk after watching the promotional teaser. And around the same time, an account called Wootteo was created which dropped a couple of videos and images online which resembled the theme of Jin's music single The Astronaut. Everyone wondered who it was. BTS member Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope also came across the account and even commented on one of the posts asking "who are you?"

It seems Wootteo is Jin himself. BTS' eldest member Jin seems to have created a new character called Wootteo, especially for the promotion of his solo single, The Astronaut. Jin was active on Weverse a couple of minutes ago and when he came across a post featuring J-Hope's comment on Wootteo's post, he commented saying that he didn't tell him anything. Jin was surprised that Hobi came to know about Wootteo so soon and asked him if he was given a mission by the company.

Kim Seokjin's single The Astronaut is releasing on 28th October. On the other hand, Jin has cancelled his request to delay his military enlistment. He will begin the procedure to enlist in the military by the end of October.