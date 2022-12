BTS fans - it is a special day today. Kim Seokjin who goes by the stage name Jin celebrates his birthday today. He turns 30 and of course, how can BTS ARMY keep calm? On Twitter, he is trending with full power. The star got in touch with his fans through Weverse and even cut his birthday cake. Fans are tripping over how he cut his cake. He got two adorable cakes and the cartoon one he cut with his palm, right in between. Also Read - Indigo: RM aka Kim Namjoon's solo album leaves ARMY emotional; lyrics of Change Pt2 make fans wonder if he suffered serious heartbreak

BTS Jin leaves everyone laughing with his cake-cutting skills

BTS ARMY is also happy that he celebrated his special day with his staff members. He even picks up his chair signaling that he is going to cut his cake with it. He made a wish before he cut his cakes and fans are wishing that all his demands come true. He looked handsome as ever in a white hood with a blue tinch.

Check out the BTS ARMY tweets below:

Kim "never let them know your next move" Seokjin pic.twitter.com/JYDeVDIFpx — JINDIGO | seokjinnie's cheeks ??‍?? (@namujjinie) December 4, 2022

seokjin singing happy birthday with the staff ? pic.twitter.com/djAxFqgrR9 — jin files (@seokjinfile) December 4, 2022

"to be honest, I like my handsome face so my concept was handsomeness" ㅡ 221204, Kim Seokjin In Weverse Live pic.twitter.com/U5sfnCw9qn — bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ | final defense ⏳ (@btsqtsarchive) December 4, 2022

not at seokjin slicing the cake with his hands and clapping at himself after doing it ? pic.twitter.com/rRTcu6ShtB — sen⁷ (@sugatradamus) December 4, 2022

Now, BTS members are looking forward to serve in military. Jin will be the first one to get his enlishment done as he is the eldest among all.