BTS: Kim Tae-hyung aka V achieves another great feat on Instagram; joins the league of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner

Ever since K-pop boy band BTS' members have made their debut on Instagram, they are leaving no stone unturned to make sure to excel their social media game. All the seven members Jimin, V, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook are keeping their Instagram profiles up-to-date by treating ARMY (as their fans are known as) with cool pictures and videos. With this, ARMY is able to get a glimpse into the lives of their favourite septet. Well, among all, Kim Tae-hyung aka V has managed to make some Instagram records too. He has now joined the leagues of Cristiano Ronaldo and . You may ask how? Read on!

V has now attained an enormous feat on Instagram with his latest video. His video has crossed 15 million likes mark and he has become the third celebrity to achieve this on the platform. Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner have done it. Thus he is among 'The Only People In The World To Surpass 15 Million On Instagram Video Posts'.

Kim Taehyung entered to Top 3 most liked video posts on Instagram history. He joined Kylie Jenner and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only person in the world to surpass 15M likes. Congratulations Taehyung! pic.twitter.com/XRlNctxbTm — daily tae praise  (@dailytaepraise) January 29, 2022

Kim has almost 33 Million followers on Instagram. After he made his debut, he achieved several milestones like he became the 'The Most Followed Korean Male Act,' and 'The Most Followed Male Kpop Idol'. He is also the 'The Most Followed Male Korean Actor.' Reportedly, he is also the only artist to have two posts with more than 13 million likes. WOAH!