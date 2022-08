BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V's dating rumour with Blackpink's Jennie has been making immense news throughout 2022. Everything started from May when an alleged picture of Kim Taehyung aka V and Blackpink member Jennie from Jeju Island began circulating online. The entertainment companies did not confirm anything. Now, two new pics are doing the rounds. One of them is of a girl allegedly Jennie clicking a pic as Kim Taehyung gets ready before boarding the flight for Paris for the Celine trip. In the other pic, allegedly Taehyung and Jennie are side by side wearing almost matching clothes. It is said to be from the apartment where Kim Taehyung resides. Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung asking fans to be careful at New York airport scares ARMY [Watch Video]

While many fans prefer to remain unbothered if BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is indeed dating Jennie, what has become concerning is the leak of private pictures. Sources claim they are from friends of the Blackpink rapper. The fact that both the entertainment companies are silent has further fueled the speculations of whether something is actually brewing between the musical superstars. But ARMY has now dug out that the recent pics were edited. Take a look at the tweets here...

okay ngl i’m not mad abt taehyung and jennie bc if they are dating we just need to get over it- BUT IF THEYRE NOT AND SOME SICKO EDITED THOSE PICS WHEN I CATCH U TRUST U WONT BE LEAVING — keiara⁷ (@j1m1nsbff) August 25, 2022

Really not sure if all those taehyung jennie photos are real but c'mon! You'd be saying all of those are edited and then someone posted they are the hacker and you believe that this was the real photo? Reallyyy? ? pic.twitter.com/ApnjRtXkUF — pjwnniekim 0104 ? (@lecoeurdenini) August 25, 2022

If Jennie was edited into this photo (same with the one in Taehyung’s apartment) then who else took it? It’s a mirror pic. — Zuzanna (@Zuzanna01670799) August 25, 2022

In my opinion this one is edited #Taehyung ‘s actual picture is from another video ! These edits are like puzzles ! Using Sb’s face some other person’s body etc .. plus editing tools to make some changes in expression maybe ! Idk about the first photo but here’s this one #JENNIE pic.twitter.com/ReYKfw3DCs — P (@peipeibarbie) August 25, 2022

omg thank you for this detailed explanation cos thats what I think too it looks edited but its real cos all the details are perfectly blended together. just the absence of the original pictures takes the cake for me. Like two unseen pics of them? How ideal right? — taehyung jennie (@kthjenruby) August 25, 2022

BTS member Kim Taehyung landed in the US and there was a huge crowd at the airport. In fact, girls rushed to click his pictures, and the security had to step in. BTS member V told the girls to be careful. BTS will be performing in Busan in the month of October.