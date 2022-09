BTS and BLACKPINK fans are getting a lot of Kim Taehyung aka V and Jennie Kim content. ICYMI, rumours of the two dating are doing the rounds since May 2022 ever since a leaked pic of the two from a car in Jeju Island did the rounds. While fans denied it back then, a constant flow of leaked pics of BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie have left people scratching their heads. Korean media channel JTBC reported that Kim Taehyung aka BTS V was one of the celeb guests at the Born Pink private listening party. It was held at an exclusive venue in Seongsu District of Seoul. Now, a leaked picture from the do is doing the rounds on Twitter. It seems a bystander at the party clicked the alleged couple... Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Leonardo DiCaprio-Gigi Hadid's cosy night out, BTS' Kim Taehyung-Blackpink's Jennie romantic getaway and more

Here is the leaked pic of Taehyung and Jennie from Born Pink party Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V and Blackpink rapper Jennie slowly making alleged affair public? Korean media reports his presence at Born Pink party

Also Read - BTS member V and Blackpink singer Jennie refuel dating rumours with latest romantic getaway to Jeju Island [View Pics]

Advertisement

Well, the pic is kind of blurry and we cannot clearly see the faces of the alleged couple i.e. Kim Taehyung and Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim. Both of them and their agencies have maintained a stoic silence. Fans feel the two are unbothered even with the number of leaked pics that are coming out every week. In fact, a certain Instagram handle Twozoobrother has also come under scanner. Anyways, this is how people reacted on the latest dancing pic of the two global music superstars...

No proof? YG said that V will be showing up to the "BORN PINK" Party. Here is Taehyung and Jennie dancing together at the Party. pic.twitter.com/Lwwz2BCrAo — kristy_honey (@hopereal15) September 16, 2022

alleged leaked image of taehyung and Jennie at BlackPink's party pic.twitter.com/F5UyCac08v — Mandy (@mandy_apimen) September 16, 2022

In the past, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung had reacted quickly when his name was linked to Joanna Chun, the daughter of Paradise Group. She is a good friend of Jennie Kim. Unless the two or the agencies give a statement, this matter will continue. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Jennie Kim from Blackpink are making news and how.