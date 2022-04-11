BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V as Johnny Depp's younger version in THIS compilation of fan edits is unmissable

BTS fans are having a whale of a time in Las Vegas. Kim Taehyung who is known to be quite the stan attractor likes to do something creative every time. On this occasion, he decided to dress up like Johnny Depp from the movie, Cry Baby and turned up on stage. It was for the performance of songs like Go Go and Anpanman. The handsome young singer told the crowd that he wanted a look that was reminiscent of Johnny Depp. Fans have identified it as one from the movie, Cry Baby. The dark brown jacket, denims and black tee looked super hot on Kim Taehyung. Also Read - BTS thank ARMY for all the love and support as they win Favourite Music Group at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for 3 years in a row

A fan has now made a thread of Kim Taehyung's looks that reminds fans of Depp from his 90s movies. In that phase, he had given hits like Edward Scissorhands, Donnie Brasco, Nick Of Time, Cry-Baby and so on. The fans has done a recreation of all the hit looks of Depp with his leather jacket, single strand of hair and hot gaze. Just take a look here....

taehyung as johnny depp 90s–

The edits are really hot as one can see. Kim Taehyung has been living it up in Las Vegas. They have a couple of Permission To Dance On Stage concerts to go. His interactions with Lady Gaga and Olivia Rodrigo went viral and how. He also met up Jon Batiste. In fact, Batiste has also hinted that Kim Taehyung and he might do a collaboration together. BTS members SUGA, Jimin, Jin, V, Jungkook and J-Hope are having fun and how. V is known to love films and acting. He is a fan of old Hollywood classics. Fans are now very eager for actor V to make his debut soon!