BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V assures ARMY that their 'chick' Jimin is recovering well; reveals about morning video call

BTS member Jimin's health has been worrying ARMY. Kim Taehyung came on Weverse today and gave further assurance to fans that Park Jimin is recovering well. Fans asked him their 'chick' Jimin was doing well. BTS V replied that Jimin told him that he watched the sky for seven long hours. It seems the sky looked beautiful in Seoul. This has warmed the hearts of fans. A fan said that she Jimin oppa and asked Kim Taehyung if he missed him too. V said he video called him as soon as he woke up in the morning. Fans are literally in tears seeing the lovely bond of #Vmin. Also Read - BTS: TaeJin aka Taehyung and Jin’s Tom-n-Jerry camaraderie on Shahid Kapoor-Sonakshi Sinha’s Mat Maari is too entertaining

? i miss jimin oppa, what about you tyung oppa ? i video called him as soon as i woke up today pic.twitter.com/7DaRoO0Ewc — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) February 4, 2022

? our chick (jimin) is okay, right ? ㅠㅠㅠㅜ ? that chick said he watched the sky for 7 hours, the sky was pretty today ? pic.twitter.com/3cXx8yxFnC — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) February 4, 2022

Jimin had come on Weverse day before yesterday to tell fans that his surgery went well. He said that he was recovering well in the post-operative care of the hospital. Jimin assured fans that he ate three meals a day, including rice. This relaxed BTS ARMY who was unhappy knowing that Jimin got a double blow of appendicitis and COVID-19. They felt sad as he missed enjoying the major holiday of Lunar New Year with his loved ones. Anyways, this #Vmin info has made fans very happy. Check out the comments... Also Read - BTS: Meet Kim Ji-hun – the 8th member who almost joined the septet as an idol

his love for the sky <3 pic.twitter.com/CjlHCkFIaU — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) February 4, 2022

no I can't do this anymore ???? — mochimin⁷ (@dearestbts_) February 4, 2022

I AM NOT CRYING NOT CRYING pic.twitter.com/INRNaLqP8C — BTS Factory⁷_♡? Tajallah Day?❤ (@BTS_Factss) February 4, 2022

Vmin on video call?????byeee?????? its means this was true??????no my vmin heart is actually crying ?????? pic.twitter.com/ADbavQ276w — ??????? ʰⁱˡˡˢ ❣︎⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ ⁷BTS Comeback ?? (@YoonkookV3) February 4, 2022

Remember when tae asked for jimin first thing in the morning too ??pic.twitter.com/gxBhsTdSmM — ₉₃sharu¹³ ᴼˢᵀ¹ ia ?? (@sharu_bangtan) February 4, 2022

NOOOOOO IM IN TEARS ??? THE SOULMATES PROBABLY MISS EACH OTHER SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/1FwiOPHgOI — ⟭⟬ ray ⁷⟬⟭ (@lilonekook) February 4, 2022

BTS members are now on a break. They do not have a schedule. RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope and V are spending their time resting after a very exhausting 2020-21. The septet is spending quality time with their families and loved ones. BTS ARMY is waiting for a terrific comeback with a new album and mixtapes. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Priyanka Chopra to work with Marvel actor Anthony Mackie in Ending Things; BTS Jimin assures ARMY of speedy recovery and more