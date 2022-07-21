BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V drops dreamy video from his Paris trip; fans declare him a living Disney Prince [Read Tweets]

BTS members are keeping ARMYs booked and busy. Kim Taehyung has dropped a video from his Paris trip. He went to the City Of Love some days back for the Celine show. He had been sharing pictures but this video is a dreamy compilation of what he did in the trip. From playing basketball near the venue to taking a drive through the roads of Paris, this VLOG is soothing for the eyes. Kim Taehyung aka BTS V chose a song by French actress and singer Jeanne Moreau for the video. This made it a lot more dreamy. The BTS member also shared a lot of pics.

Kim Taehyung aka BTS V got immense media for the Celine event. He was accompanied by Lisa of Blackpink and his actor friend, Park Bo Gum. BTS V trended with more than 4 million tweets on social media. Fans are awestruck at how handsome, dreamy and romantic he is looking in the video.

Kim Taehyung aka V has told fans that he is working on his mixtape. Of late, he was seen at the musical of his friend, Park Hyoshin. BTS members V, Jimin, Jungkook and Jin are going to do a song with Benny Blanco. The song will be out in August.