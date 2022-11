BTS fans have some good news reportedly from Kim Taehyung's side. BTS V is supposed to come out with an album later in the year. In fact, his solo album might come out after RM's one which is already making a lot of noise. But the bigger news is that BTS V aka Kim Taehyung might be contemplating a return to acting. This has come on the Korean news and social platform Naver. The reports say that he is thinking of exploring his acting capabilities in the coming days. He was last seen on the TV drama Hwarang where people liked his innocence. It was way back in 2016. Now, Kim Taehyung said he did like to act after he crossed 30 in Rolling Stone magazine but we guess he does not wish to wait that long into the future.

The report said that Kim Taehyung aka V who is close to actors like Choi Woo-sik, Park Hyungsik and Park Seo Joon is looking at opportunities. Besides, he also knows actors like Kang Dong-Won, Park Hyo-shin and others. BTS V has been clicked with Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae too on some occasions. ARMY is having a blast discussing what kind of roles he can play on screen. Take a look at the tweets...

Officials have reported to Korean media that Taehyung is preparing his album and would be looking forward to releasing it later in the year, as well as showing interest in acting through his strong friendships with Park Seojun, Park Hyungsik, and Choi Woosik. All the members are pic.twitter.com/V8yOXvrzm1 — S.M_love Bts? (@SofyloveBts1) November 6, 2022

taehyung acting will actually be the death of me istg cos THIS MAN CAN ACT, people can shit on his role in hwarang all they like but he played that role for all it was meant to be and made the entire drama worth watching for me, not even just cos it was him — han ✂️❣️⁸ ⁷ ⁶ ⁵ (@hanbeaur) November 6, 2022

ACTOR TAEHYUNG IS COMING

So excited for Taehyung's acting comeback.

I really miss Hansung ?#BTSV #KIMTAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/Cd4iIygAgH — Taevlove (@Taetaevlovev) November 6, 2022

Some want Villain, Some want Historic character, some want romcom with make out scene and some want literal sεχ scene... Does Taehyung know he is acting? Does that man know? — ? (@Vantaeoso) November 6, 2022

obviously i want to see taehyung plays a villain and all but aahh i need to see him in romcom so desperately please he will devour that role too — ?️ (@aiwiendasiyapa) November 6, 2022

I don't want Taehyung in a cute romcom cause we know how he is in reality and it would be no different, I NEED him to see acting a villain or dark energy role cause that's gonna be NEW AND HE CAN KILL THAT ROLE SO PLEASE — Jane⁷ (@KandyPopsicle) November 6, 2022

Of course, the biggest speculation is seeing him in Squid Game 2. It would be a treat for all fans. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung are just now waiting to hear it from the music icon himself.