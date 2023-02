BTS members are known to be charitable. Even BTS ARMY is known for its philanthropy. Fan bases of Kim Taehyung aka BTS V have taken the initiative to reach out with aid for the relief of earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. They have been donating whatever is possible in cash and kind for the victims of the earthquake. The natural disaster has left more than 22,000 people dead. Rescue operations are still on in towns which are totally in debris due to the earthquake. Kim Taehyung fans are known for their acts of charity. He has one of the biggest fan bases in K-Pop. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V shows off his plating skills like a pro in 'Seo Jin's' cooking show; promo makes ARMY super excited [Watch Video]

The fans have been donating to local aid organizations mobilising efforts for the quake victims in the two nations. While the amount might or might not be huge every drop counts in the face of such a huge crisis. Governments from all over the world have pitched in with help. India, Germany, Mexico and other nations have sent rescue teams for the efforts. In the past, Kim Taehyung aka V's fan bases have raised huge amounts for birthday ads and so on. This time it is for a great cause.

His good friend and Wooga Squad brother Park Seo-joon has also contributed 100 million Korean won via UNICEF Korea. This will go in the rebuilding of schools and hospitals for children. Food is also a scarcity in Turkey right now. This is not the first time that Park Seo-joon has come forward and donated for earthquake relief. He even reached out via donation to victims of the tragic Nepal earthquake of 2015.

On the professional front, Kim Taehyung aka BTS V will be soon seen on the variety show Seojin's Kitchen. Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-Shik also shot with him in the stunning locales of Mexico. The fans of the region kept the news hidden till he had left the country.