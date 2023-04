BTS V, that is, Kim Taehyung is one of the most popular idols amongst the seven-member band. He enjoys a massive fan following amongst the ARMYs. The BTS members are known to make headlines every single day for some or the other reason. BTS V making news for his appearance on Jinny's Kitchen alongside Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and more. Kim Taehyung's global popularity also made him a popular face on the show and a few people would recognize him if they visited the cafe where he worked as a part of the show. And that's what happened recently. Also Read - BTS: Taehyung conducts live, complains about 'Yoongi Marry Me' 'TMI' kinda comments; asks ARMY to upgrade their questions

BTS' Kim Taehyung gets recognized by an ARMY fan girl's sister

Kim Taehyung aka BTS V has made headlines in the entertainment news for his video clip in which he was recognized by a person while working in Jinny's Kitchen. Taehyung was working and was in his uniform when a group of youngsters dropped by to eat at Jinny's Kitchen. One of the girls amongst them recognized BTS V and even went ahead and interacted with him. Park Seo Joon was at the counter while Taehyung was just heading inside. The girl quickly asked him if he is V from BTS.

Kim Taehyung reacts as a girl recognizes him to be from BTS

BTS V seems flustered when the girl recognized him. He gave her a thumbs-up and headed inside the kitchen quickly. He seems shy to be recognized by people. His reaction has caught BTS ARMY's attention who have been making the clip go viral. Well, that's because V usually works in the kitchen. However, this time around he had some time spare to hung out with the rest of the cast members.

Watch the video of Kim Taehyung being recognized by a girl here:

The girl who recognized him did a double take if she was really seeing him live. He then told her friends who had gathered that he is Taehyung. The girl revealed that her sister is a huge fan of BTS and has tons of pictures of the BTS members on her bedroom wall. She mustered up the courage and then went ahead and asked him the question. We wonder how the ARMY sister would have reacted when her sister told her that she saw BTS V live in person.