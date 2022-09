BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is known for his good looks. He looks smart, has an infectious smile with an adorable personality. He often floors his fans with his stylish attires and carries himself well. He was recently voted as the most good looking celebrity by two popular K-Pop makeup artists whom they have met throughout their careers. Also Read - BTS ARMY and Seventeen's Carats get into a fanwar after Vernon aka Choi Hansol's comment in an interview spark off debate

As we all know that makeup artists get a chance to meet and style celebrities from every corner of the Korean entertainment industry. They often meet various singers, actors and entertainers and style them to make them look even more attractive. Also Read - Sexy Nukim: Did you know BTS group leader RM wrote this song in 30 minutes? Kim Namjoon says he went for 'sexy vibe'

In a recent interview with AYO, two professional makeup artists, Park Jeong An and Kim Ye Ji were asked to name the most handsome celebrity they have come across. While Park Jeong An is the makeup manager of Soonsoo Cheongdam, Kim Ye Ji is a salon worker-turned-freelancer. Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's latest pictures for his magazine cover are the perfect thirst trap for ARMY

Advertisement

While Park Jeong An hesitated at first to pick one celebrity client, Kim Ye Ji took no time to single out BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung as the most good looking celebrity they’ve encountered throughout their careers. Though Kim Ye Ji has never got a chance to work with V, she still picked him since she couldn't look away whenever Kim Taehyung was nearby.

Last year, Kim Taehyung was declared as the number one in the Top 10 Most Handsome Men in the World list. He had topped the list by beating the likes of , and , Internet sensation Omar Borkan Al Gala, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, , Chris Evans and , who often rule the Hollywood chart.