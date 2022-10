BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – are having their personal schedules these days. We all know that the two BTS members, the eldest and the youngest – Kim Seokjin and Jeon Jungkook – are away due to work. Three of the members – J-Hope, RM and Taehyung are spending time with their friends and chilling amidst their work schedules. And that's what happened with BTS V aka Kim Taehyung. The Christmas Tree singer went on a golf trip with his friends, actor Park Seojoon and professional golfer Danielle Kang. And the pictures have been scanned to the smallest pixels by the ARMY who've found a connection with Yeontan. Also Read - BTS ARMY thrilled with the K-Pop kings bagging 10 nominations at MAMA 2022 [Read Details]

Kim Taehyung aka BTS V plays golf again

A couple of weeks ago while interacting with the BTS ARMY, the Run BTS singer Kim Taehyung, also known as, BTS V had told them that he had not gone played golf for a while. Taehyung loves to play golf and he is popular as the golf prodigy amongst the BTS ARMY. The last we saw Taehyung go golfing was in his drive vlog, if not wrong. It was an indoor game of golf with the directors. However, this time around Kim Taehyung accompanied popular faces of South Korea, actor Park Seojoon and professional golfer Danielle Kang for a game of golf. The pictures and a video of the same are the talk of the ARMY town and buzzing hot in Hollywood News. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V and Wooga Squad's Park Hyung-sik set BFF goals once again [Read Details]

Danielle Kang shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and also dropped a video of the three of them hitting the golf ball. The first picture is a selfie of the three of them with photographer Hong Janghyun. The second one is the video and the third picture is of Seojoon, V and Kang lying down with their golf bags. Also Read - BTS: After Jungkook, Kim Taehyung pic used by local business owner in small Indian city; desi ARMY says, 'Chura Le Behna'

Advertisement

Check Danielle Kang's picture with Kim Taehyung aka BTS V here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Kang (@daniellekang)

Hawkeyed BTS ARMY spot a connection with Yeontan

The BTS ARMY scanned the third picture and spotted that V aka Kim Taehyung's golf bag has Yeontan engraved on it with a picture as well. The ARMY is going gaga over Taetae playing golf and his golf bag as well. Check out the tweets here":

Taehyung's customized golf bag ? pic.twitter.com/xMGdigoV7x — sofia ⁷ ♡ OT7 (@peachybangtan7_) October 26, 2022

So great to see Golf Prodigy Kim Taehyung doing what he loves and enjoying himself pic.twitter.com/xoyZaOoca0 — KTH FACTS (@KTH_Facts) October 26, 2022

"My tan is rockstar & I'm a manager" shirt is now taehyung got a golf bag with "yeontan" on it? pic.twitter.com/nENxwrjPiT — thv_denise (@thv_denise) October 26, 2022

YEONTAN GOLF BAG GOLF GENIUS KIM TAEHYUNG — ali⁷ | bts & the astronaut ? (@blue_and_tae) October 26, 2022

221026 daniellekang IG (1/2) Pro golfer Danielle Kang is one lucky gal! She had a golf date with not only photographer Hong Janghyun but also besties Park Seojoon and V Taehyung. ? https://t.co/AXy2KmsJrW And yes, that is a monogrammed 'Yeontan' golf bag. ?? pic.twitter.com/gl4rgDPYRb — BTS V Canada  (@TaehyungCanada) October 26, 2022

〰️ ? | #Taehyung La jugadora de golf profesional; Danielle Kang compartió en su Instagram fotos y vídeo junto a #V y Park Seojoon.pic.twitter.com/R0cVfft5o9 — KTH Colombia | #TEAMV (@KTH_Col) October 26, 2022

taehyung wrote yeontan on his golf bag ? pic.twitter.com/YfluHA62gP — ❥ (@koomnies) October 26, 2022

Tiene grabado "Yeontan" en su bolso de golf ?

Tqm Taehyung ? I'm voting for @BTS_twt for Favorite Pop Duo or Group #AMAs pic.twitter.com/NIrulWKfmo — gilmore??‍??apobangpo (@hobi_twt__) October 26, 2022

Taehyung went to play golf with his friends, such a social butterfly please I love him ? pic.twitter.com/NX87hrNzDn — clare harrison (@Clucky81) October 26, 2022

Taehyung's golf bag has YEONTAN written on it ?

Their bond is so precious ?? pic.twitter.com/PBH6fDkQMB — TanV⁷✿?‍? (semi-ia?) (@strawtaebery) October 26, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS V is reworking on his album. He deleted all of his songs, he revealed and is working on it day and night. In other news, BTS will enlist in the military after the completion of their personal schedules.