It was just a couple of days ago that BTS V, that is, Kim Taehyung returned to South Korea from his Mexico trip. He has now shared a couple of random pictures online alongside a dump of what his Mexico trip looked like. Kim Taehyung isn't really particular about what he posts online but everything that he shares goes viral within minutes. And his Mexico trip pictures have become the talk of the town as well. Its been a couple of minutes only but the almost shirtless Taehyung is surely driving the BTS ARMY crazy. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V flies back to Korea just ahead of Jin's enlistment; says he came to see off his 'hyung'

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung dives into the sea

Talking about BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Instagram post consists of him looking at the Moon, some Mexican dolls, an imprint on his hand, and a picture of the moon. It also has a picture of the sad pug he shared online. His picture from the flight, a picture of a lizard who might have terrified him. Taehyung also shared a video of himself diving into the sea. The last one is a picture of himself almost shirtless posing for the camera. Check out the post here: Also Read - BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi drops drop-dead gorgeous vintage pics after Kim Taehyung's Bridgerton-inspired photoshoot; ARMY swoons hard [Read Tweets]

Kim Taehyung sells out high-quality water

Kim Taeyung is one of the 'sold out' kings, as dubbed by the BTS ARMY. He along with his other BTS members often make products go out of stock. Anything they share on Instagram, be it their clothing or be it a product that they use, everything and anything is noticed by the ARMYs and gets sold out within minutes. ARMYs love to buy whatever the boys unwittingly or knowingly share online. And that's what the V has done even now. Taehyung dropped some random pictures online and they went viral after which one of the things got sold out. So, a couple of hours ago, Kim Taehyung aka BTS V shared some pics in which, the first one seems like a bracelet or something. The next two are hazy selfies of the Christmas Tree and Blue & Grey hitmaker. The third one is a goofy picture of himself with bottled spring water from Norway. And guess what? It has been sold out. It's trending Hollywood News right now. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V makes ARMYs swoon with his 'veautiful days' photo-folio; fans cannot get over his Victorian avatar

Barneys New York Beauty korea thanked Taehyung for using their product via their Instagram story and the spring water that he posted got sold out ? pic.twitter.com/M8GzZsmpW2 — THV? (@Taehyungimpact) December 16, 2022

Kim Taehyung rushes back to South Korea to see off Kim Seokjin aka Jin in the military

A couple of days ago, Kim Taehyung aka V had been shooting for his new show in Mexico. The cooking-based show is going to roll out next year. And the Run BTS hitmaker completed his shoot and returned home a couple of days before Kim Seokjin aka Jin was enlisted in the military. BTS ARMY was highly touched by the gesture. During the farewell, not just Taehyung but other members such as RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook were also present.

On the work front of Taehyung, apart from the show that is being said that V shot for, he also has an album coming out as well. ARMY is also waiting for Kim Taehyung's acting debut.