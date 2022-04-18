BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V impresses LPGA pro Danielle Kang with his golf skills; fans say, 'Tae's so talented in everything' - view tweets

BTS member Kim Taehyung lived it up in the US during this Grammys and Las Vegas Permission To Dance concert. We know that he is sharping his skills as a golfer since some months now. His dad loves golf and he wants them to hit the golf course together. In Las Vegas, he visited Top Golf and hit a few balls. This was not all. A number of famous Koreans came to visit BTS during their Permission To Dance Las Vegas concerts. One of them was Danielle Kang. She is an American - Korean LPGA pro golfer. She has shared a video where we can see Kim Taehyung playing with her. Take a look at the same... Also Read - Communal violence in India: Dilip Kumar's old video about harmony goes viral amid clashes in Delhi, MP

In the video, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung takes aim after her. The lady is impressed as she says that V will show us how it is done. Kim Taehyung also shared a video where he is seen doing a high-five with the caddies after hitting a birdie. Surely, there is nothing Kim Taehyung aka V cannot do if he puts his mind to it. Danielle Kang is in the top 10 of the US LPGA rankings. Her brother Alex Kang is also a player. Golf is a popular sport amongst affluent Koreans. Even SUGA plays it, at times.

Fans left comments like, "Our Gold Prodigy Kim Taehyung....Thank you for sharing this." In the US, V also met Jon Batiste, Lady Gaga (iconic moment), Gang Dong-won and the makers of Pachinko. Another fan wrote, "BTS's V is too pure for this world. His adorable smile, kind personality, and heart of gold all make him just too cute! He became "tiny" V! I miss you I love you my TaeTae." BTS has announced their comeback album on June 10, 2022. This is 15 months after their last one BE that had the blockbuster track Dynamite.